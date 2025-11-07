Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even before all phases of the Bihar Assembly elections are over, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has declared that the result is evident, “the Grand Alliance is coming to power.” Calling it “a new chapter of India’s unity and positive politics,” Yadav said the Bihar mandate reflects the mindset of a progressive new generation determined to build an inclusive and forward-looking India.

“The new generation is called new because its thinking is new, not tied to the old,” Yadav said, praising young voters for looking at the future with open, fearless vision. He added that each new generation is more progressive than the last, with wider horizons and a desire to embrace the world. “They want to experience everything, to hold the world close, and move ahead together,” he said.

The SP chief said, "Today’s youth have no space for discrimination in their hearts. Their nature is inclusive and accommodating; they are tolerant of every faith, philosophy and idea." Yadav described them as open-minded listeners filled with compassion and humanity, not only towards people but all living beings. “The new generation is deeply positive and believes modernity brings new paths and direction,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Yadav claimed, “Those with regressive mindsets fear this new generation’s awareness, openness and energy, because it challenges centuries of exploitation.”

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further added, “A new, positive era has begun. Change is inevitable, and this new generation will write the next chapter of love, peace, happiness and progress for all.”