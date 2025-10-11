Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Senior BJP leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of the party’s core committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, where the focus will be on finalising candidates and seat-sharing arrangements for the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11. Vote counting is set for November 14.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dismissed rumours of friction within the NDA, particularly regarding Union Minister Chirag Paswan, emphasising that the alliance remains united and confident of securing a strong majority in the state.

Seat-Sharing Announcement Expected Today?

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed that the final seat-sharing decisions will be taken in Delhi. “All our leaders are attending the NDA meeting, and I’m going too,” he said. To a question on BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that the seat-sharing formula is nearly finalised, Manjhi said, “If the party chief says it’s final, then it must be. We’ll contest all seats allotted to us.”

VIDEO | Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi), speaking on NDA’s seat-sharing, said, “The final decision will be taken in Delhi. All our leaders are going for the NDA meeting, and I am also going.”



On BJP chief JP Nadda stating that seat-sharing… pic.twitter.com/sFndphGiNY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2025

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal indicated that the NDA may formally announce the seat-sharing arrangement by Saturday evening, either from Patna or Delhi. Jaiswal told PTI, "We haven't announced the seat-sharing formula yet, but some are circulating incorrect numbers on social media, creating confusion. We will announce it by this evening or by 10-11 AM tomorrow."

He also revealed that over six RJD MLAs are likely to join the BJP within the next two days, following recent resignations by RJD legislators Bharat Bind and Sangeeta Kumari, as per a report on The New Indian Express.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, while leaving for Delhi, described the upcoming meeting as an effort to “build a better government, ensure good governance, and end fraudulent politics,” adding that clarity will emerge once the seat-sharing list is announced.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi stated that discussions among the five NDA partners have been constructive. She confirmed that candidate discussions will follow seat-sharing talks and dismissed rumors of internal discord. “Everyone is happy, and the NDA stands united. We’re confident of winning with an overwhelming majority,” she said.

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh reiterated that the alliance remains cohesive and all issues have been resolved. Addressing speculation about Paswan, he said, “No one is upset. The NDA is united and ready to contest with full strength. This time, we’ll cross 225 seats.”