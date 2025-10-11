Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesBiharBihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet

Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet

As BJP leaders convened in Delhi, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal indicated that the NDA may formally announce the seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar elections by Saturday evening or tomorrow.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior BJP leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of the party’s core committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, where the focus will be on finalising candidates and seat-sharing arrangements for the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11. Vote counting is set for November 14.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dismissed rumours of friction within the NDA, particularly regarding Union Minister Chirag Paswan, emphasising that the alliance remains united and confident of securing a strong majority in the state.

Seat-Sharing Announcement Expected Today?

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed that the final seat-sharing decisions will be taken in Delhi. “All our leaders are attending the NDA meeting, and I’m going too,” he said. To a question on BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that the seat-sharing formula is nearly finalised, Manjhi said, “If the party chief says it’s final, then it must be. We’ll contest all seats allotted to us.” 

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal indicated that the NDA may formally announce the seat-sharing arrangement by Saturday evening, either from Patna or Delhi. Jaiswal told PTI, "We haven't announced the seat-sharing formula yet, but some are circulating incorrect numbers on social media, creating confusion. We will announce it by this evening or by 10-11 AM tomorrow."

He also revealed that over six RJD MLAs are likely to join the BJP within the next two days, following recent resignations by RJD legislators Bharat Bind and Sangeeta Kumari, as per a report on The New Indian Express.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, while leaving for Delhi, described the upcoming meeting as an effort to “build a better government, ensure good governance, and end fraudulent politics,” adding that clarity will emerge once the seat-sharing list is announced.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi stated that discussions among the five NDA partners have been constructive. She confirmed that candidate discussions will follow seat-sharing talks and dismissed rumors of internal discord. “Everyone is happy, and the NDA stands united. We’re confident of winning with an overwhelming majority,” she said.

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh reiterated that the alliance remains cohesive and all issues have been resolved. Addressing speculation about Paswan, he said, “No one is upset. The NDA is united and ready to contest with full strength. This time, we’ll cross 225 seats.”

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election NDA NDA गठबंधन BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
India
'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser
'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser
News
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
News
SC Lifts Blanket Ban, Allows Five-Day Firecracker Window In Delhi-NCR For Diwali
SC Lifts Blanket Ban, Allows Five-Day Firecracker Window In Delhi-NCR For Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

Action Taken After Bundelkhand University Clash, Cases Filed Against 200 Unknown PDA Workers | ABP News
Premanand Maharaj’s Frail Health Sparks Concern Among Devotees | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Core Group Holds Key Meeting In Delhi, Final Candidates List Expected | ABP News
Donald Trump Slams Obama After Missing Out On Nobel Peace Prize | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: Major Setback For RJD As 2 MLAs Resign Ahead Of Polls | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget