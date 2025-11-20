Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea

Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Mokama strongman MLA Anant Singh has suffered a major setback after the civil court rejected his bail petition. With the court denying him relief, Singh will now challenge the order before the Patna High Court.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
