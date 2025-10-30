Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharAmit Shah Calls Lalu And Rabri ‘Corrupt Scamsters’, Urges Bihar Voters In Lakhisarai To Back NDA For Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Lakhisarai, called Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi corrupt, praising Nitish Kumar and PM Modi for ending jungle raj.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, calling them corrupt leaders. Addressing a rally in Lakhisarai on Thursday (October 30) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Shah said that "before 2005, the entire Bihar was under the grip of jungle raj."

He added, "All industries and businesses were shut down, and the only thriving trade was that of kidnapping and extortion."

Urges Voters To Strengthen Nitish And Modi’s Leadership

Encouraging voters to support the NDA, Shah said, "Polling will take place on November 6. When you press the button for the lotus or the arrow symbol, don’t think you’re just electing an MLA or minister. Remember, each vote you cast will help develop Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. Every single vote will help stop the return of jungle raj."

Attack On RJD And Congress

Taking a dig at the RJD, Shah said, "Lalu and Rabri looted Bihar through scams. Their top leader is Rahul Gandhi, and Congress itself committed scams worth ₹12 lakh crore during its 10-year rule. Neither Lalu-Rabri nor Congress can bring prosperity to Bihar."

He added, "It’s been 20 years since Nitish Babu came to power and 11 years since Modi ji took charge, and not a single allegation of corruption has been raised against them. Every rupee is being spent for the welfare of the poor."

Praise For Nitish Kumar’s Governance

Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Home Minister said, "You entrusted Bihar’s governance to Nitish Babu, and he ended the jungle raj, ushering in a new era of development. Once again, form an NDA government, the foundation that Modi ji and Nitish ji have laid will now support a grand structure of progress."

Remarks On ‘Operation Sindoor’

Referring to the recent counter-terror operation, Shah said, "The sindoor of Lakhisarai is not just a vermilion mark but a symbol of the good fortune of our mothers and sisters. Prime Minister Modi named the operation launched to avenge the deaths of pilgrims in Pahalgam as ‘Operation Sindoor’, which has enhanced the respect of Indian women across the world."

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Politics Lalu Prasad Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Development NDA Rally Bihar Amit Shah Lakhisarai Speech
