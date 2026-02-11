Winter Olympics 2026: Events, Dates, How To Watch Live In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Winter Olympics is a major international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring sports that are played on snow and ice.

Governed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it brings together athletes from around the world to compete in disciplines such as alpine skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, speed skating, snowboarding and biathlon.

The event showcases endurance, precision and skill in extreme cold-weather conditions, often staged in mountainous regions or cities equipped with winter sports infrastructure.

For fans in India eager to catch all the action, here are Winter Olympics 2026 event dates, as well as how to watch online and on TV.

Winter Olympics 2026: When & Where To Watch

Winter Olympics 2026 live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

As for its TV broadcast in the country, the Sports18 channel will air the events live on television.

Winter Olympics 2026: Events & Schedule

Here are all the events that take place during Winter Olympics:

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track Speed Skating

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Ski Mountaineering

Snowboarding

Speed Skating

It is worth noting that Winter Olympics is already underway, but there still are things to look forward to. Men’s figure skating will take centre stage on February 13, setting the tone for a packed schedule of medal events.

The focus then shifts back to the slopes on February 18, when the women’s slalom in alpine skiing promises high-speed drama and technical brilliance.

February 19 is expected to be one of the most action-filled days of the Games. The women’s figure skating final will crown a new Olympic champion, while the women’s ice hockey gold medal clash will determine the best team on ice.

Adding to the excitement, ski mountaineering, making its Olympic debut, will award its first-ever gold medals, marking a historic milestone for the Winter Games programme.

Winter Olympics vs Summer Olympics

Unlike the Summer Olympics, often referred to as the “regular” Olympics, which features track and field, swimming, gymnastics and other warm-weather sports, the Winter Games focus exclusively on ice- and snow-based competitions.

The scale is generally smaller in terms of participating sports and athletes, but the intensity and technical demands remain just as high.