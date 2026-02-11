Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsOlympicsWinter Olympics 2026: Events, Dates, How To Watch Live In India

Winter Olympics 2026: Events, Dates, How To Watch Live In India

Winter Olympics 2026 is in full swing. Here's how fans in India can watch all events online and on television, along with other key details.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Winter Olympics is a major international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring sports that are played on snow and ice.

Governed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it brings together athletes from around the world to compete in disciplines such as alpine skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, speed skating, snowboarding and biathlon.

The event showcases endurance, precision and skill in extreme cold-weather conditions, often staged in mountainous regions or cities equipped with winter sports infrastructure.

For fans in India eager to catch all the action, here are Winter Olympics 2026 event dates, as well as how to watch online and on TV.

Winter Olympics 2026: When & Where To Watch

Winter Olympics 2026 live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 

As for its TV broadcast in the country, the Sports18 channel will air the events live on television.

Winter Olympics 2026: Events & Schedule

Here are all the events that take place during Winter Olympics:

  • Alpine Skiing

  • Biathlon

  • Bobsleigh

  • Cross-Country Skiing

  • Curling

  • Figure Skating

  • Freestyle Skiing

  • Ice Hockey

  • Luge

  • Nordic Combined

  • Short Track Speed Skating

  • Skeleton

  • Ski Jumping

  • Ski Mountaineering

  • Snowboarding

  • Speed Skating

It is worth noting that Winter Olympics is already underway, but there still are things to look forward to. Men’s figure skating will take centre stage on February 13, setting the tone for a packed schedule of medal events.

The focus then shifts back to the slopes on February 18, when the women’s slalom in alpine skiing promises high-speed drama and technical brilliance.

February 19 is expected to be one of the most action-filled days of the Games. The women’s figure skating final will crown a new Olympic champion, while the women’s ice hockey gold medal clash will determine the best team on ice.

Adding to the excitement, ski mountaineering, making its Olympic debut, will award its first-ever gold medals, marking a historic milestone for the Winter Games programme.

Winter Olympics vs Summer Olympics

Unlike the Summer Olympics, often referred to as the “regular” Olympics, which features track and field, swimming, gymnastics and other warm-weather sports, the Winter Games focus exclusively on ice- and snow-based competitions.

The scale is generally smaller in terms of participating sports and athletes, but the intensity and technical demands remain just as high.

Related Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics is a major international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring sports played on snow and ice.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics in India?

In India, live streaming of the Winter Olympics is available on the JioHotstar app and website. The Sports18 channel will also broadcast the events live on television.

What sports are included in the Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics includes sports such as alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, figure skating, ice hockey, snowboarding, and speed skating, among others.

What is the difference between the Winter and Summer Olympics?

The Winter Olympics features ice- and snow-based competitions, while the Summer Olympics includes warm-weather sports like track and field, swimming, and gymnastics.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Olympics Winter Olympics Winter Olympics 2026 Winter Olympics Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget