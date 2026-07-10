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English NewsSportsOlympicsThe Ageless Empire: How Messi, Djokovic, And Kohli Are Rewriting Rules Of Longevity

The Ageless Empire: How Messi, Djokovic, And Kohli Are Rewriting Rules Of Longevity

Ultimately, these three athletes are doing something far greater than winning matches; they are redefining human potential.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

In the traditional narrative of professional sports, late thirties are reserved for farewell tours, sentimental cameos, and quiet retirements. The physical toll of competing at the highest level usually forces the human body to compromise. However, we are currently witnessing a rare, generational anomaly.

A select trio of sporting icons - Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, and Virat Kohli - are completely shattering the conventional timeline of athletic decline, proving that age is merely a secondary metric when matched against unmatched genius and discipline.

Lionel Messi

Look no further than the football pitch, where Lionel Messi, at 39 years old, remains the undisputed epicenter of the sport. While most players of his vintage have drifted into lesser-known leagues or hung up their boots, Messi’s magnificent campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has become the premier talking point of global pop culture.

His vision, unmatched spatial awareness, and ability to dictate the tempo of world-class matches prove that his footballing IQ operates on a level that time simply cannot touch. He isn't just participating on the grandest stage; he is commanding it.

Novak Djokovic

Similarly, on the tennis court, Novak Djokovic continues to defy both his peers and physics at 39. Tennis is a grueling sport built on explosive lateral movement and intense cardiovascular stamina - attributes that typically favor the youth. Yet, Djokovic remains as relevant, clinical, and feared as he was a decade ago. His meticulous approach to fitness, mental fortitude, and tactical flexibility allow him to outlast opponents who are nearly half his age, keeping him firmly anchored at the pinnacle of the sport.

Virat Kohli

Then there is Virat Kohli, who approaches his 38th birthday this November. In a cricket-crazy nation transitioning through a massive generational shift, Kohli remains the golden thread holding the team's ambitions together.

He continues to be India's premium, most dependable batsman in the One Day International (ODI) format. With the highly anticipated ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, the expectations of an entire nation rest squarely on his shoulders. Far from slowing down, Kohli’s insatiable hunger for runs and legendary chasing abilities make him the definitive weapon expected to power India toward a historic world title.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which athletes are mentioned for defying age in professional sports?

Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, and Virat Kohli are highlighted for continuing to perform at elite levels despite being in their late thirties. They are shattering conventional athletic decline.

How old is Lionel Messi and what is he known for in football?

Lionel Messi is 39 years old. He is considered the undisputed epicenter of football, known for his vision, spatial awareness, and ability to dictate game tempo.

What attributes allow Novak Djokovic to remain at the top of tennis at his age?

Djokovic, at 39, maintains his top position through a meticulous approach to fitness, strong mental fortitude, and tactical flexibility. These traits help him outlast younger opponents.

What role does Virat Kohli play for the Indian cricket team?

Virat Kohli, approaching 38, is India's most dependable ODI batsman. He is considered the golden thread for the team and is expected to power them toward a world title.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Novak Djokovic Lionel Messi FIFA World CUp 2026
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