Yes, ECB chief executive Richard Gould confirmed the board would support India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. This backing also extends to the BCCI if the bid proceeds.
ECB Chief Backs India’s 2036 Olympics Bid, Calls BCCI Cricket’s Most Important Board
ECB chief Richard Gould backs India’s potential 2036 Olympics bid and calls the BCCI the most important cricket board in the world.
- ECB CEO Richard Gould backs India's 2036 Olympic bid.
- Gould termed BCCI cricket's most important board globally.
- ECB, BCCI plan long-term Test, ODI format strengthening.
- England will host three consecutive World Test Championship finals.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will support India if the country bids to host the 2036 Olympics, according to chief executive Richard Gould. Gould also praised the BCCI’s influence on the global game and described India’s board as the most important in cricket.
ECB Supports India’s 2036 Olympics Ambitions
India is considering a bid to host the 2036 Olympics, with cricket potentially playing a significant role if the sport remains part of the Games. Gould said the ECB would support India and the BCCI if that bid moves forward.
Cricket will return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, giving the sport another opportunity to reach audiences beyond its traditional markets.
Gould also pointed to the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as an important event for India ahead of any potential Olympic bid.
Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Gould praised ICC chairman Jay Shah and his efforts to expand cricket internationally. He also highlighted the close relationship between the ECB and BCCI.
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Gould Calls BCCI The Most Important Cricket Board
Gould said the ECB and BCCI already have plans covering the next 10 to 15 years, including arrangements for future Test series between England and India.
He also suggested that both boards want to strengthen the longer formats, particularly Test and ODI cricket, as the international calendar continues to compete with franchise leagues.
The two boards are also considering more tri-nation ODI series as part of efforts to give the 50-over format greater context. Gould said several such tournaments could be held over the next 12 to 18 months.
England To Host Three WTC Finals
Gould also defended the ICC’s decision to award England the hosting rights for three consecutive World Test Championship finals.
He argued that England’s large cricket audience and the strong demand for major matches make the country a suitable venue for the WTC deciders.
The comments underline the growing cooperation between the ECB and BCCI, with both boards looking beyond bilateral cricket and towards longer-term plans for international cricket.
Gould’s backing for India’s potential 2036 Olympic bid further strengthens those ties, while his description of the BCCI reflects the board’s financial and administrative influence within the global game.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will the ECB support India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics?
How does the ECB view the BCCI's influence in global cricket?
ECB chief executive Richard Gould described India's board as the most important in cricket. He praised the BCCI's influence on the global game and its chairman, Jay Shah.
What long-term plans do the ECB and BCCI have together?
The ECB and BCCI have 10-15 year plans, including future Test series and strengthening longer formats. They are also considering more tri-nation ODI series.
Why is England hosting three consecutive World Test Championship finals?
England's large cricket audience and strong demand for major matches make it a suitable venue, according to Richard Gould. This decision was defended by the ECB chief executive.