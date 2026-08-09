ECB Chief Backs India’s 2036 Olympics Bid, Calls BCCI Cricket’s Most Important Board

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECB CEO Richard Gould backs India's 2036 Olympic bid.

Gould termed BCCI cricket's most important board globally.

ECB, BCCI plan long-term Test, ODI format strengthening.

England will host three consecutive World Test Championship finals.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will support India if the country bids to host the 2036 Olympics, according to chief executive Richard Gould. Gould also praised the BCCI’s influence on the global game and described India’s board as the most important in cricket.

ECB Supports India’s 2036 Olympics Ambitions

India is considering a bid to host the 2036 Olympics, with cricket potentially playing a significant role if the sport remains part of the Games. Gould said the ECB would support India and the BCCI if that bid moves forward.

Cricket will return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, giving the sport another opportunity to reach audiences beyond its traditional markets.

Gould also pointed to the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as an important event for India ahead of any potential Olympic bid.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Gould praised ICC chairman Jay Shah and his efforts to expand cricket internationally. He also highlighted the close relationship between the ECB and BCCI.

WATCH POST

🔥 भारत की ओलिंपिक दावेदारी का समर्थन करेगा ईसीबी : रिचर्ड

🔥 इंग्लैंड एवं वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड के सीईओ ने कहा, आने वाले वर्षों में दोनों देशों के संबंध और मजबूत होंगे

🔥 मिक्स डिसएबिलिटी क्रिकेट के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं जय शाह

🔥 ईसीबी के सीईओ ने जय शाह और… pic.twitter.com/KltQh601Mb — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) August 8, 2026

Gould Calls BCCI The Most Important Cricket Board

Gould said the ECB and BCCI already have plans covering the next 10 to 15 years, including arrangements for future Test series between England and India.

He also suggested that both boards want to strengthen the longer formats, particularly Test and ODI cricket, as the international calendar continues to compete with franchise leagues.

The two boards are also considering more tri-nation ODI series as part of efforts to give the 50-over format greater context. Gould said several such tournaments could be held over the next 12 to 18 months.

England To Host Three WTC Finals

Gould also defended the ICC’s decision to award England the hosting rights for three consecutive World Test Championship finals.

He argued that England’s large cricket audience and the strong demand for major matches make the country a suitable venue for the WTC deciders.

The comments underline the growing cooperation between the ECB and BCCI, with both boards looking beyond bilateral cricket and towards longer-term plans for international cricket.

Gould’s backing for India’s potential 2036 Olympic bid further strengthens those ties, while his description of the BCCI reflects the board’s financial and administrative influence within the global game.