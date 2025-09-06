India Beats China 7-0 To Enter Hockey Asia Cup Finals Against Korea

The Indian men’s hockey team stormed into the Asia Cup final with a commanding 7-0 victory over China in their last Super 4 match in Rajgir on Sunday. The win not only sealed their spot in the title clash but also reasserted India’s position as tournament favourites after an inconsistent run so far.

India took control early, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first half through goals from Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh. The second half saw no let-up as Raj Kumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh, and Abhishek, who struck twice, completed the rout.

India made a strong start in their Super 4 clash against China, scoring twice within the opening seven minutes. In the fourth minute, captain Harmanpreet Singh sent an aerial pass to Jarmanpreet Singh on the right, who controlled it cleanly and crossed to Shilanand Lakra (4’) at the far post for the opening goal.

Just three minutes later, India earned their first penalty corner. Harmanpreet’s drag-flick was blocked near the goalmouth, but Dilpreet Singh (7’) reacted quickly to slot in the rebound and double the lead.

The momentum continued in the second quarter with relentless pressure from the hosts, keeping China pinned in their own half. In the 17th minute, Abhishek set up a chance for Mandeep Singh with a cross into the circle, but the striker failed to make contact.

India, however, capitalised a minute later through another penalty corner. Harmanpreet’s initial attempt was stopped by the first rusher, but the rebound fell to Vivek Sagar Prasad, whose shot was saved by the goalkeeper. Mandeep Singh (18’) was alert to the loose ball and tapped it in, stretching India’s lead to 3-0.

Earlier in the day, Korea pulled off a dramatic comeback against Malaysia. Trailing 1-3, the defending champions fought back to win 4-3 and set up a high-stakes final against India.

India had already shown signs of resurgence in their previous outing, beating Malaysia 4-1 in the Super 4s on Thursday. That match marked captain Harmanpreet Singh’s 250th international appearance. Goals from Manpreet Singh (17’), Sukhjeet Singh (19’), Shilanand Lakra (24’), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38’) ensured a comfortable win after Malaysia’s Shafiq Hassan had opened the scoring in the second minute.

With momentum firmly on their side, India will now face Korea in the final on Sunday, aiming to lift the Asia Cup and secure qualification for next year’s Hockey World Cup.