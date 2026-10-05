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English NewsSportsCricket'Would Like Rohit To Have More ODI 100s Than...': Sunil Gavaskar Sets Unique Challenge For Rohit Sharma

'Would Like Rohit To Have More ODI 100s Than...': Sunil Gavaskar Sets Unique Challenge For Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar expressed disappointment after Rohit Sharma missed out on a hundred against West Indies by just eight runs.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma scored 92; Sunil Gavaskar wanted a century.
  • Gavaskar hopes Rohit scores more hundreds than his age.
  • Believes this benchmark reflects remarkable career consistency.

Rohit Sharma scored 92 in the third ODI against the West Indies, one of India’s standout individual efforts, but Sunil Gavaskar was left wanting more from the veteran opener. India ultimately suffered a five-wicket defeat despite posting 351, but the legend’s disappointment was focused on Rohit’s missed ton. The former India captain believes the batsman has a unique milestone to chase before eventually bringing the curtain down on his international career.

Gavaskar's Special Century Benchmark For Rohit

Rohit Sharma fell just eight runs short of three figures, and Gavaskar explained that his frustration was linked to the possibility that the 2027 ODI World Cup could mark the end of his international journey.

"The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn't get a hundred and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027."

Read More: 'Can't Just Depend On Bumrah & Hardik': Ex-India Star Sounds Alarm After West Indies Chase 352

Gavaskar then revealed the personal benchmark he hopes Rohit can achieve before retirement.

"At that particular point in time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age."

Gavaskar Recalls His Own Retirement Target

For Sunil Gavaskar, the statistic carries significance beyond simply adding another century to a batter’s career record.

He believes having more hundreds than one’s age at retirement reflects remarkable consistency over a prolonged period.

"For me, it's a special thing when a player's hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have maintained for so many years. That is why I really want Rohit to reach that mark."

The India legend also connected the idea to his own final years as an international cricketer.

"In my last year of international cricket, I wanted to get as many Test centuries as my age, and I got out in the 90s thrice. If I'd got those hundreds, then my centuries would have matched the age of my retirement, which was 38,"

Rohit’s ODI future remains a major talking point, particularly due to his age. 

He will be 40-years old when the next ICC World Cup comes around, but is still expected to very much be a part of the Indian setup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sunil Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit Sharma's 92 runs?

Gavaskar was disappointed because Rohit fell short of a century. He hopes Rohit achieves a unique milestone of having more ODI hundreds than his age before potentially retiring after the 2027 World Cup.

What unique milestone does Sunil Gavaskar want Rohit Sharma to achieve?

Gavaskar wants Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age by the time he retires from international cricket. This benchmark signifies remarkable consistency throughout his career.

Why does Gavaskar consider this particular benchmark significant?

He believes having more hundreds than one's age at retirement reflects remarkable consistency over a prolonged period. It demonstrates the high standard a player has maintained for many years.

How old will Rohit Sharma be by the next ICC World Cup?

Rohit Sharma will be 40 years old when the next ICC World Cup comes around. Despite his age, he is still expected to be a part of the Indian setup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup ROHIT SHARMA Sunil Gavaskar IND Vs WI ODIs
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