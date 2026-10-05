Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma scored 92; Sunil Gavaskar wanted a century.

Gavaskar hopes Rohit scores more hundreds than his age.

Believes this benchmark reflects remarkable career consistency.

Rohit Sharma scored 92 in the third ODI against the West Indies, one of India’s standout individual efforts, but Sunil Gavaskar was left wanting more from the veteran opener. India ultimately suffered a five-wicket defeat despite posting 351, but the legend’s disappointment was focused on Rohit’s missed ton. The former India captain believes the batsman has a unique milestone to chase before eventually bringing the curtain down on his international career.

Gavaskar's Special Century Benchmark For Rohit

Rohit Sharma fell just eight runs short of three figures, and Gavaskar explained that his frustration was linked to the possibility that the 2027 ODI World Cup could mark the end of his international journey.

"The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn't get a hundred and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027."

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Gavaskar then revealed the personal benchmark he hopes Rohit can achieve before retirement.

"At that particular point in time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age."

Gavaskar Recalls His Own Retirement Target

For Sunil Gavaskar, the statistic carries significance beyond simply adding another century to a batter’s career record.

He believes having more hundreds than one’s age at retirement reflects remarkable consistency over a prolonged period.

"For me, it's a special thing when a player's hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have maintained for so many years. That is why I really want Rohit to reach that mark."

The India legend also connected the idea to his own final years as an international cricketer.

"In my last year of international cricket, I wanted to get as many Test centuries as my age, and I got out in the 90s thrice. If I'd got those hundreds, then my centuries would have matched the age of my retirement, which was 38,"

Rohit’s ODI future remains a major talking point, particularly due to his age.

He will be 40-years old when the next ICC World Cup comes around, but is still expected to very much be a part of the Indian setup.