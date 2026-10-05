India's inability to defend a 351-run target against the West Indies sparked questions regarding the team's bowling resources and depth. Former batter Hanuma Vihari called it a 'wake-up call'.
'Can't Just Depend On Bumrah & Hardik': Ex-India Star Sounds Alarm After West Indies Chase 352
Hanuma Vihari wants India to recall Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami after their bowling attack failed to defend 351 against the West Indies.
- India's bowling depth questioned after 351-run target chase.
- Vihari urges recalling experienced bowlers Bhuvneshwar, Shami for depth.
- Inability to defend 350+ runs highlights team's backward movement.
India Bowling Concern: India’s inability to protect a 351-run target against the West Indies has triggered questions over the depth of the team’s ODI bowling resources, with Hanuma Vihari calling for the return of two experienced campaigners. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami could provide the experience Vihari feels India may need as preparations intensify for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The former India batsman believes the team cannot afford to rely too heavily on a small group of frontline bowlers.
Vihari Wants India To Add Experience
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vihari backed Bhuvneshwar for another opportunity in the 50-over side.
"I think they have to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar back. In my opinion, he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. He is proving in the IPL,"
Vihari also highlighted the importance of having dependable alternatives available if key players are unavailable.
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He specifically pointed towards Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, arguing that India need greater security beyond their established stars.
"You cannot just depend on Bumrah and Hardik. You have to have backup in case of such injuries. I will say go with experience. Get Bhuvneshwar and Shami back, you will have some security with experience."
The comments came after the West Indies produced an impressive chase in the series finale, reaching 351 in 48.2 overs.
India struggled to create sustained pressure despite posting a huge total.
West Indies Chase Raises Bowling Concerns
For Vihari, conceding such a target was more than an isolated setback. He viewed the result as a warning for an Indian attack that could face tougher challenges against stronger opponents on batting-friendly surfaces.
"We could not defend 350. Is this not a wake-up call? I think the team is going backwards. This is a big blow,"
He also pointed to costly spells from Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy while questioning India’s bowling depth.
"The West Indies exposed the Indian bowling attack. They are not even part of the World Cup. Imagine top teams like Australia, South Africa, England,"
With the ODI World Cup approaching, Vihari’s message is clear, India need greater bowling depth and experience before facing the tournament’s strongest sides.
Frequently Asked Questions
What triggered concerns about India's ODI bowling depth?
Who did Hanuma Vihari suggest bringing back to the ODI squad?
Hanuma Vihari suggested bringing back experienced bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. He believes they would provide security and essential backup for the team.
Why does Vihari advocate for more experienced bowlers?
Vihari emphasized the need for experienced backups, especially if key players like Bumrah and Hardik are injured. He believes India cannot rely solely on a small group of frontline bowlers.