'Can't Just Depend On Bumrah & Hardik': Ex-India Star Sounds Alarm After West Indies Chase 352

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's bowling depth questioned after 351-run target chase.

Vihari urges recalling experienced bowlers Bhuvneshwar, Shami for depth.

Inability to defend 350+ runs highlights team's backward movement.

India Bowling Concern: India’s inability to protect a 351-run target against the West Indies has triggered questions over the depth of the team’s ODI bowling resources, with Hanuma Vihari calling for the return of two experienced campaigners. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami could provide the experience Vihari feels India may need as preparations intensify for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The former India batsman believes the team cannot afford to rely too heavily on a small group of frontline bowlers.

Vihari Wants India To Add Experience

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vihari backed Bhuvneshwar for another opportunity in the 50-over side.

"I think they have to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar back. In my opinion, he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. He is proving in the IPL,"

Vihari also highlighted the importance of having dependable alternatives available if key players are unavailable.

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He specifically pointed towards Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, arguing that India need greater security beyond their established stars.

"You cannot just depend on Bumrah and Hardik. You have to have backup in case of such injuries. I will say go with experience. Get Bhuvneshwar and Shami back, you will have some security with experience."

The comments came after the West Indies produced an impressive chase in the series finale, reaching 351 in 48.2 overs.

India struggled to create sustained pressure despite posting a huge total.

West Indies Chase Raises Bowling Concerns

For Vihari, conceding such a target was more than an isolated setback. He viewed the result as a warning for an Indian attack that could face tougher challenges against stronger opponents on batting-friendly surfaces.

"We could not defend 350. Is this not a wake-up call? I think the team is going backwards. This is a big blow,"

He also pointed to costly spells from Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy while questioning India’s bowling depth.

"The West Indies exposed the Indian bowling attack. They are not even part of the World Cup. Imagine top teams like Australia, South Africa, England,"

With the ODI World Cup approaching, Vihari’s message is clear, India need greater bowling depth and experience before facing the tournament’s strongest sides.