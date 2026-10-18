Nasser Hussain, Atherton Missing From PCB Commentary Panel After Imran Khan’s Sons Interview

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB announced commentary team for upcoming tri-series.

Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain excluded from six-member panel.

Their omission follows interview with Imran Khan's sons.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its commentary team for the upcoming men’s ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. However, two familiar voices will be absent from the coverage. Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain have not been included in the six-member panel for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from October 18 to 31. Atherton and Hussain are widely recognised figures in international cricket broadcasting, making their absence from the latest assignment notable.

Atherton & Hussain Missing From PCB’s Plans

PCB has not publicly explained why the two commentators have been left out of the upcoming series coverage.

The omission has drawn attention because both were part of the broadcast team during England’s previous tour of Pakistan for a three-match Test series in October 2024.

Their absence also comes around two months after they conducted an interview with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket great Imran Khan.

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The conversation took place during the England-Pakistan Test at Lord’s in August 2026 and was broadcast by Sky Sports.

It lasted approximately 18 minutes, with the discussion bringing attention to concerns about Imran Khan’s health while he remains imprisoned.

No official statement has linked the interview to the PCB’s decision, and the board has not offered a reason for selecting a panel without Atherton and Hussain.

Interview Drew Attention To Imran Khan's Prison Conditions

The interview with Imran Khan’s sons focused attention on the former Pakistan captain’s circumstances in prison, including concerns surrounding his deteriorating health.

Given Imran’s standing in Pakistan as both a celebrated cricketer and a former political leader, the discussion attracted wider interest beyond the cricket field.

Atherton and Hussain had previously been involved in coverage of England’s tour of Pakistan, making their exclusion from the new commentary line-up a talking point ahead of the tri-series.