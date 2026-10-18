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English NewsSportsCricketNasser Hussain, Atherton Missing From PCB Commentary Panel After Imran Khan’s Sons Interview

Nasser Hussain, Atherton Missing From PCB Commentary Panel After Imran Khan’s Sons Interview

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain have been left out of Pakistan’s ODI tri-series commentary panel, two months after their interview with Imran Khan’s sons.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PCB announced commentary team for upcoming tri-series.
  • Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain excluded from six-member panel.
  • Their omission follows interview with Imran Khan's sons.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its commentary team for the upcoming men’s ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. However, two familiar voices will be absent from the coverage. Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain have not been included in the six-member panel for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from October 18 to 31. Atherton and Hussain are widely recognised figures in international cricket broadcasting, making their absence from the latest assignment notable.

Atherton & Hussain Missing From PCB’s Plans

PCB has not publicly explained why the two commentators have been left out of the upcoming series coverage.

The omission has drawn attention because both were part of the broadcast team during England’s previous tour of Pakistan for a three-match Test series in October 2024.

Their absence also comes around two months after they conducted an interview with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket great Imran Khan.

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The conversation took place during the England-Pakistan Test at Lord’s in August 2026 and was broadcast by Sky Sports.

It lasted approximately 18 minutes, with the discussion bringing attention to concerns about Imran Khan’s health while he remains imprisoned.

No official statement has linked the interview to the PCB’s decision, and the board has not offered a reason for selecting a panel without Atherton and Hussain.

Interview Drew Attention To Imran Khan's Prison Conditions

The interview with Imran Khan’s sons focused attention on the former Pakistan captain’s circumstances in prison, including concerns surrounding his deteriorating health.

Given Imran’s standing in Pakistan as both a celebrated cricketer and a former political leader, the discussion attracted wider interest beyond the cricket field.

Atherton and Hussain had previously been involved in coverage of England’s tour of Pakistan, making their exclusion from the new commentary line-up a talking point ahead of the tri-series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the notable commentators absent from the PCB's upcoming tri-series coverage?

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, both former England captains and recognized figures in cricket broadcasting, are not included in the six-member panel for the tournament.

Has the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) explained why Atherton and Hussain were excluded?

No, the PCB has not publicly explained why the two commentators have been left out of the upcoming series coverage. They have not offered a reason for their selection choices.

What significant event involving Atherton and Hussain occurred prior to their exclusion from the commentary team?

Approximately two months before their omission, Atherton and Hussain interviewed Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan. The interview discussed concerns about Imran Khan's health while imprisoned.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nasser Hussain PCB Imran Khan Michael Atherton
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