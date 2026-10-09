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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs WI 2nd T20I: One Key Factor Could Make Toss Crucial Today, Here's Why

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: One Key Factor Could Make Toss Crucial Today, Here's Why

Dew could influence the toss and bowling conditions as India take on West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi, with the hosts holding a 1-0 series lead.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranchi's early winter chill brings potential evening dew.
  • Dew makes ball slippery, complicating bowling and fielding.
  • India leads 1-0; toss winner likely to bowl first.

IND vs WI T20 Toss: India or West Indies could face a tricky challenge when they meet in the second T20I at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium on Friday, October 9, with evening dew potentially influencing the contest. Conditions on the ground could make the toss a significant factor as both teams prepare for another closely watched encounter. A report by PTI noted that a substantial layer of dew was visible near the boundary during India's training session.

With the city experiencing an early winter chill, moisture on the field could become increasingly noticeable as the match progresses, particularly during the second innings.

Why Dew Could Change The Game In Ranchi

Dew can complicate life for bowlers and fielders, especially in night matches.

When moisture collects on the outfield, the ball can become wet and harder to grip, affecting a bowler's control and making it more difficult to execute variations consistently.

The moisture can also limit the ball's movement through the air, potentially reducing the advantage bowlers gain from swing.

Read More: This Ex-India Star Was Offered To Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain In IPL 2019

Fielding teams could face their own problems, as a slippery ball can make catching, throwing and stopping shots more challenging.

These conditions often give the chasing side an advantage, as batting later in the evening typically means more dew on the field.

India Look To Strengthen Their Lead

India head into the second encounter with a 1-0 advantage in the series.

Today's result will not settle the overall outcome, but the hosts will be eager to move further ahead and put additional pressure on the visitors.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be determined to respond and draw level before the series slips further away from them.

Adapting to the conditions could prove important for both sides, particularly if dew becomes a major factor in the latter stages.

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the match set to begin at 7:00 PM IST. With conditions potentially favouring the team batting second, the captain winning the toss may have an important decision to make before the first ball is bowled.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main challenge expected in the IND vs WI T20 match in Ranchi?

Evening dew is expected to be a significant factor in the second T20I in Ranchi, potentially influencing the contest. Conditions on the ground could make the toss very important for both teams.

How does dew affect the game for bowlers and fielders?

Dew makes the ball wet and harder to grip, impacting bowlers' control and variations. It also limits the ball's movement through the air and makes fielding challenging due to a slippery ball.

Why is the toss considered a significant factor in this match?

The toss is significant because conditions, particularly dew in the second innings, often give the chasing side an advantage. The captain winning the toss will have an important decision regarding batting or bowling first.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI T20Is
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