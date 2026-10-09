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English NewsSportsIPLThis Ex-India Star Was Offered To Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain In IPL 2019

This Ex-India Star Was Offered To Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain In IPL 2019

Parthiv Patel reveals in an interview with Aakash Chopra that RCB asked him to prepare for a possible captaincy role before the 2019 IPL season.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parthiv Patel revealed RCB captaincy offer for IPL 2019.
  • He confirmed these discussions on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.
  • The plan failed as key RCB personnel were replaced.

Virat Kohli RCB Captaincy: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru approached him about a potential captaincy role ahead of IPL 2019. The disclosure came during a conversation with former India batsman Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, where Patel opened up about an episode he had never publicly discussed before. He explained that he was asked to prepare for a possible leadership change, but the plan never materialised.

Parthiv Patel Opens Up About RCB Captaincy Offer

During the interaction, Chopra asked Patel directly whether he had been offered the RCB captaincy, who confirmed that the possibility had been discussed

"I have never talked about this, but Moeen Ali mentioned it in an interview. The fact is that I was told, ‘Be ready; we are thinking about this for next year.’" 

Read More: 33 Balls, 0 Runs! Australia Opener's Test Comeback Ends In Frustrating Duck

The former wicketkeeper then revealed that the people who initially discussed the role with him were no longer part of the setup when the next season arrived.

"But the next year, the two people who offered it to me were replaced, new coaches came in, and I didn't get to play a single match that entire season,"

Moeen Ali Had Previously Discussed The Plan

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali had earlier spoken about Patel being considered for the captaincy during an interview with Sports Tak.

"In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there, after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain,"

"That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role,"

Patel's interview has now offered a first-hand account of how close he may have come to leading RCB, adding a previously undisclosed chapter to the franchise's IPL history.

Virat Kohli has represented RCB since the IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and captained the side from 2013 to 2021.

Although he eventually stepped down, the franchise continued to build around its long-standing association with the former India captain.

Faf du Plessis took over the leadership role, while Rajat Patidar captained RCB to their maiden IPL championship in 2025. The Bengaluru franchise then successfully defended its title in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Parthiv Patel considered for the RCB captaincy?

Yes, Parthiv Patel revealed he was approached about a potential captaincy role ahead of IPL 2019. He was told to be ready for a leadership change.

Why did Parthiv Patel's potential captaincy not materialize?

The plan did not materialize because the people who initially discussed the role with him were replaced. New coaches came in, and Patel did not play a single match that season.

Who else confirmed Parthiv Patel was considered for captaincy?

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali had previously mentioned Patel was considered for the captaincy. Ali believed Patel was in line for the role due to his brilliant cricketing brain.

Who captained RCB after Virat Kohli?

Faf du Plessis took over the leadership role after Virat Kohli stepped down. Rajat Patidar later captained RCB to their maiden IPL championship in 2025.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parthiv Patel RCB IPL VIrat Kohli
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