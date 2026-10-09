This Ex-India Star Was Offered To Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain In IPL 2019

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parthiv Patel revealed RCB captaincy offer for IPL 2019.

He confirmed these discussions on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.

The plan failed as key RCB personnel were replaced.

Virat Kohli RCB Captaincy: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru approached him about a potential captaincy role ahead of IPL 2019. The disclosure came during a conversation with former India batsman Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, where Patel opened up about an episode he had never publicly discussed before. He explained that he was asked to prepare for a possible leadership change, but the plan never materialised.

Parthiv Patel Opens Up About RCB Captaincy Offer

During the interaction, Chopra asked Patel directly whether he had been offered the RCB captaincy, who confirmed that the possibility had been discussed

"I have never talked about this, but Moeen Ali mentioned it in an interview. The fact is that I was told, ‘Be ready; we are thinking about this for next year.’"

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The former wicketkeeper then revealed that the people who initially discussed the role with him were no longer part of the setup when the next season arrived.

"But the next year, the two people who offered it to me were replaced, new coaches came in, and I didn't get to play a single match that entire season,"

Moeen Ali Had Previously Discussed The Plan

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali had earlier spoken about Patel being considered for the captaincy during an interview with Sports Tak.

"In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there, after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain,"

"That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role,"

Patel's interview has now offered a first-hand account of how close he may have come to leading RCB, adding a previously undisclosed chapter to the franchise's IPL history.

Virat Kohli has represented RCB since the IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and captained the side from 2013 to 2021.

Although he eventually stepped down, the franchise continued to build around its long-standing association with the former India captain.

Faf du Plessis took over the leadership role, while Rajat Patidar captained RCB to their maiden IPL championship in 2025. The Bengaluru franchise then successfully defended its title in 2026.