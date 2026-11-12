Arshdeep Singh-Samreen Kaur Engaged! Ring Price Will Shock You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India pacer Arshdeep Singh engaged to actress Samreen Kaur.

Her platinum Tiffani engagement ring costs approximately Rs 55 lakh.

Couple's relationship previously fueled IPL dating rumours last year.

Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Engagement: India pacer Arshdeep Singh and Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur are engaged, turning a relationship that once fuelled dating rumours into an exciting new chapter. Samreen announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, sharing photographs from the proposal. One picture captures Arshdeep down on one knee, while another offers a glimpse of the ring on her finger. The announcement has also sparked curiosity beyond the romantic moment, with some keen to know more about the jewellery Arshdeep chose for the occasion.

Arshdeep's Engagement Ring Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanshu Goel | Celebrity Jewellery (@the_gemtlemen)

Celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel, in a post on Instagram, identified Samreen's ring as a Tiffani Setting Engagement Ring in Platinum.

According to him, the piece is listed on the brand's website for $59,000, which works out to approximately Rs 55 lakh.

The couple's relationship had first attracted attention during last year's IPL season.

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A cryptic Snapchat post by Arshdeep showed the hand of a mystery woman with a tattoo that prompted speculation that he was dating Samreen.

The actress was subsequently spotted at Punjab Kings matches, and the pair were later also seen together in public.

Samreen Kaur Had Earlier Responded To Online Criticism

The engagement comes shortly after Samreen addressed comments questioning her relationship with the India fast bowler.

On November 1, she shared a lengthy note on her Instagram story, responding to criticism from social media users.

Some had suggested that her association with Arshdeep was driven by financial benefits or a desire for publicity. Samreen pushed back against those assumptions, making her position clear in the post.

With the engagement now public, the couple have shared a milestone with fans who had followed their story from the early rumours to the proposal.