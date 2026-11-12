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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir & Co Get Special Haka Welcome In New Zealand

WATCH: India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir & Co Get Special Haka Welcome In New Zealand

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian stars witnessed a memorable cultural gesture in Tauranga as New Zealand rolled out a traditional welcome before the ODIs.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian cricket team received traditional Maori Haka welcome.
  • Ceremony at Bay Oval preceded final two ODIs.
  • Kohli, Rohit, Gambhir among attendees; team prepares for matches.

Indian cricket team's arrival in Tauranga was marked by a memorable cultural experience, with the visitors receiving a traditional Maori Haka welcome ahead of the final two ODIs against New Zealand. Among those present were batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Ishan Kishan and stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer. The special ceremony took place at Bay Oval, where two elders greeted the Indian contingent with the traditional performance.

A Glimpse Of Maori Culture For Team India

The Haka, known for its powerful movements and expressions, offered the visiting players an opportunity to witness an important part of New Zealand's indigenous Maori heritage.

The Indian contingent watched the presentation as the team geared up for the remaining fixtures of the bilateral series.

The presence of some of the biggest names in Indian cricket added to the occasion, making it a memorable moment ahead of the on-field action.

Read More: IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

The Haka is an important part of Maori culture and is traditionally performed on significant occasions, including ceremonies and gatherings. Its energetic movements and collective expressions make it a distinctive cultural tradition.

For the Indian players, the welcome at Bay Oval was a chance to experience the country's heritage beyond the cricket field.

The gesture also highlighted the cultural exchanges that often accompany international sporting tours.

India Prepare For Final Two New Zealand ODIs

India will return to action at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the fourth and fifth matches of the series on November 13 and 15, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the side in both encounters, taking over from Shubman Gill for the remainder of the ODI series, who is now busy in preparations for the Test series along with some other players.

The squad will also feature senior campaigners Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, giving India considerable experience as they look to finish the series strongly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of welcome did the Indian cricket team receive in Tauranga?

The Indian cricket team received a traditional Maori Haka welcome upon their arrival in Tauranga, New Zealand. This special ceremony took place at Bay Oval.

Which prominent Indian team members were present at the Haka welcome?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Ishan Kishan, and stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer were among the Indian contingent present.

What is the significance of the Haka?

The Haka is a significant part of Maori culture, traditionally performed on important occasions. Known for its powerful movements and expressions, it offered the Indian team a glimpse into New Zealand's indigenous heritage.

Who will captain the Indian team for the remaining ODI matches?

Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian team for the final two ODIs against New Zealand. He is taking over from Shubman Gill for the remainder of the series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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