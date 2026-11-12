Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cricket team received traditional Maori Haka welcome.

Ceremony at Bay Oval preceded final two ODIs.

Kohli, Rohit, Gambhir among attendees; team prepares for matches.

Indian cricket team's arrival in Tauranga was marked by a memorable cultural experience, with the visitors receiving a traditional Maori Haka welcome ahead of the final two ODIs against New Zealand. Among those present were batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Ishan Kishan and stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer. The special ceremony took place at Bay Oval, where two elders greeted the Indian contingent with the traditional performance.

A Glimpse Of Maori Culture For Team India

The Haka, known for its powerful movements and expressions, offered the visiting players an opportunity to witness an important part of New Zealand's indigenous Maori heritage.

The Indian contingent watched the presentation as the team geared up for the remaining fixtures of the bilateral series.

The presence of some of the biggest names in Indian cricket added to the occasion, making it a memorable moment ahead of the on-field action.

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The Haka is an important part of Maori culture and is traditionally performed on significant occasions, including ceremonies and gatherings. Its energetic movements and collective expressions make it a distinctive cultural tradition.

For the Indian players, the welcome at Bay Oval was a chance to experience the country's heritage beyond the cricket field.

The gesture also highlighted the cultural exchanges that often accompany international sporting tours.

India Prepare For Final Two New Zealand ODIs

India will return to action at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the fourth and fifth matches of the series on November 13 and 15, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the side in both encounters, taking over from Shubman Gill for the remainder of the ODI series, who is now busy in preparations for the Test series along with some other players.

The squad will also feature senior campaigners Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, giving India considerable experience as they look to finish the series strongly.