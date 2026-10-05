Pitru Paksha 2026: What To Do If Your New Job Joining Date Falls During Shraddha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha traditions advise against new work starts; consider impact.

Delaying job offers risks losing opportunities; prioritize livelihood.

Separate formal business inauguration from essential operational activities.

Balance religious duties and professional responsibilities effectively.

You have finally got a job after months of waiting. The company has also given you a joining date. There is happiness at home, but then someone tells you that Pitru Paksha is going on and you should not start any new work during this period. The difficult part is that the company may not wait. If you postpone the joining date, you could even lose the job. So, should you let go of the opportunity? The decision to reject a job should not be taken merely because of the fear of Pitru Paksha. First, understand your family's religious traditions and consider what you could lose by postponing the joining. In the case of a new business too, necessary work and the date of the formal inauguration can be considered separately.

Why Do People Avoid Starting New Work During Pitru Paksha?

Pitru Paksha is considered a period for remembering ancestors and performing Shraddha and Tarpan rituals for them. Many families avoid weddings, housewarming ceremonies and the launch of new businesses during these days. Religious traditions also advise postponing the formal beginning of a new business. However, it would not be correct to take this further and say that joining a job during Pitru Paksha will definitely lead to something unfortunate. There needs to be evidence before making such a definite claim. Respecting tradition has its place, but livelihood and professional responsibilities are important too. Both aspects need to be considered before making a decision.

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What Should You Do If Your Job Joining Date Is Fixed?

First, ask the company whether the joining date can be changed. If the date can be postponed without any loss and your family also prefers it, you can consider joining a few days later. However, if the company clearly says that you must join on the given date, think carefully before giving up the job. If your household expenses, fees or other responsibilities depend on this income, those factors should also be considered. The Bhagavad Gita speaks about performing one's duties and also highlights the importance of action for sustaining life. However, this is not a specific verse granting permission to join a job during Pitru Paksha. Presenting it that way would be incorrect. The general lesson is that fulfilling one's responsibilities is also important.

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What If You Have To Start A New Business During Pitru Paksha?

Consider your individual situation. If your shop is ready and the inauguration date is under your control, the ceremony can be postponed according to family tradition. Another situation could be that you have already received your first customer. If the customer needs the goods immediately and delaying the work means the order could go to someone else, then instead of giving up the opportunity simply because of the date, consider the customer's requirement and your own preparedness. Starting the necessary work first and holding the formal inauguration later can be a practical option. However, this should not be treated as a scriptural rule or religious exemption applicable to every family. If you are unsure, consult your family priest and clearly ask whether your family tradition restricts only the inauguration ceremony or also the actual beginning of work.

What If Shraddha Falls On The Same Day As Your Job Joining?

If you are responsible for performing the Shraddha rituals, make arrangements in advance. Speak to your company about the timing and consult a priest regarding the rituals and their timings. Changing the Shraddha date simply for your convenience is not a solution. There is no need to spread fear that ancestors will be displeased merely because someone joins a job or that a business will definitely fail as a result. Follow your religious traditions while also considering the conditions of the opportunity, your financial needs and your responsibilities.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]