Pitru Paksha 2026: Is Shraddha Necessary For A Father You Never Got Along With?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Performing Shraddha for estranged parents raises emotional questions.

The ritual doesn't imply accepting past wrongs or parental mistakes.

Hindu traditions emphasize remembrance, allowing personal grief and adaptation.

Skipping Shraddha isn't guaranteed to bring misfortune or guilt.

Pitru Paksha is a period dedicated to remembering ancestors and performing rituals for their peace. However, what happens when a person's relationship with their father was strained throughout his lifetime? For many, the loss of a parent can bring back painful memories of neglect, harsh words and unresolved family conflicts, making the decision to perform Shraddha emotionally difficult. In such situations, family members may insist that performing the ritual is a son's duty, even when the relationship was far from harmonious. This raises an important question: Is performing Shraddha necessary for a father with whom one had a troubled relationship, and does the ritual mean accepting or forgiving his past mistakes?

Does Performing Shraddha Mean Accepting A Father's Mistakes?

Performing Shraddha does not necessarily mean justifying a parent's behaviour or overlooking the pain caused by them. According to Hindu traditions, ancestral rituals are considered an important family responsibility, but this does not mean that every action of a deceased parent was right. Religious observances and personal experiences are two separate matters. Offering prayers for a departed soul does not require a person to forget painful memories or deny the emotional impact of a difficult relationship. Even if someone chooses to perform Shraddha, they can acknowledge their past hurt without feeling compelled to forgive everything that happened.

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What Do Hindu Scriptures Say About Ancestral Rituals?

Hindu traditions consider Pitru Karma, or rituals performed for ancestors, an important responsibility. The Manusmriti also refers to offerings of food, water and fruits as part of ancestral observances. These traditions emphasise the importance of remembering departed family members and performing rituals associated with their welfare. However, the emotional circumstances of every family are different, and personal grief cannot always be separated from unresolved conflicts. A person does not necessarily have to overcome every feeling of anger or resentment before participating in a religious ritual. Family expectations should not be confused with a definitive religious ruling on every individual situation.

What Does The Ramayana Say About Performing Shraddha?

An episode from the Ramayana is often cited in discussions about ancestral rituals. When Bharata visits Lord Rama in the forest and informs him about King Dasharatha's death, Rama is deeply saddened by the news. Rama then offers water to his departed father near a river and performs the rites using the simple resources available in the forest, including fruits and roots. The episode is often understood as an example of how ancestral rituals do not necessarily require elaborate arrangements or expensive ceremonies. The intention and the act of remembrance are significant aspects of the observance. However, the relationship between Rama and Dasharatha was marked by deep affection. Therefore, the episode cannot automatically be applied to every family, particularly those in which a parent-child relationship involved prolonged conflict or emotional distress.

Is Performing Shraddha Different From Forgiving A Parent?

Yes, performing Shraddha and forgiving a parent are not necessarily the same thing. A troubled relationship may leave behind emotional wounds that do not disappear after a person's death. Years of conflict, neglect or emotional distress can make it difficult to remember a parent without pain. Performing a religious ritual does not erase those experiences or mean that the deceased person's decisions are being approved. A person can choose to observe a family tradition while still acknowledging the difficulties they experienced. It is also important to recognise that every family relationship is different. The decision to forgive someone is personal and should not be treated as an automatic consequence of performing Shraddha.

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What If You Cannot Afford Elaborate Shraddha Rituals?

Not everyone can afford elaborate religious ceremonies, and some people may also find the rituals emotionally difficult. In such circumstances, consulting a priest who can explain a simpler form of the observance may help. Families can discuss the available options and understand which rituals are appropriate according to their traditions and circumstances. Another option mentioned in traditional religious discussions is offering food to someone in need in the name of the departed person. The emphasis should be on finding a meaningful way to remember the deceased without placing an unnecessary financial burden on the family.

Can Skipping Shraddha Bring Misfortune To The Family?

Some people fear that not performing Shraddha could lead to financial problems, illness or misfortune in the family. Such fears can add to the emotional pressure already faced by people dealing with complicated relationships. Religious traditions hold different beliefs about ancestral observances, but predictions of specific misfortunes should not be presented as established facts. Ultimately, a person's decision about performing Shraddha may depend on their beliefs, family customs, emotional circumstances and understanding of the ritual. Those who wish to observe the tradition can do so without treating it as an endorsement of past behaviour. Equally, people dealing with painful memories should not be made to feel guilty simply because their relationship with a parent was complicated.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]