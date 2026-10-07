Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indira Ekadashi Parana observed morning; Moon remains in Leo.

Wednesday, October 7, 2026, marks Dwadashi Tithi and Magha Shradh during Pitru Paksha. There is no Abhijit Muhurat today, but the Kutup, Rauhin and Aparahna periods are considered suitable for performing Shradh. Indira Ekadashi Parana will also be observed in the morning. As per the Panchang for New Delhi-NCR, Dwadashi Tithi will continue until 11:16 PM, while Magha Nakshatra will remain in effect until 9:40 PM.

Aaj Ka Panchang 7 October 2026 At A Glance

Day: Wednesday

Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi, until 11:16 PM, followed by Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Magha, until 9:40 PM, followed by Purva Phalguni

Yoga: Shubh, until 2:52 AM on October 8

Karana: Kaulava until 11:53 AM, followed by Taitila

Moon Sign: Leo throughout the day

Sun Sign: Virgo

Sunrise: 6:17 AM

Sunset: 6:00 PM

Rahu Kaal: 12:09 PM to 1:37 PM

Abhijit Muhurat: Not available today

No Abhijit Muhurat Today, So When Should Shradh Be Performed?

Abhijit Muhurat is generally considered while determining auspicious timings for beginning important activities. However, Shradh during Pitru Paksha follows different timing considerations. Kutup, Rauhin and Aparahna periods are considered significant for performing Shradh. Therefore, the absence of Abhijit Muhurat does not mean that Shradh cannot be performed today. Similarly, Rahukaal should not be considered a reason to change the date of Shradh.

Shradh Timings For New Delhi-NCR On October 7

For devotees in New Delhi-NCR, the following periods are available for Shradh:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Rauhin Muhurat: 12:32 PM to 1:19 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 1:19 PM to 3:40 PM

Dwadashi Tithi and Magha Nakshatra will both be present during these periods. Shradh rituals can be performed according to the family's traditional practices during these timings.

What Is The Difference Between Dwadashi Shradh And Magha Shradh?

Dwadashi Shradh is determined on the basis of the tithi. It is traditionally performed for ancestors whose death anniversary falls on Dwadashi. The day is also associated with the Shradh of ancestors who had taken sanyas, which is known as Yati or Sanyasi Shradh. Magha Shradh, on the other hand, is determined on the basis of the nakshatra. Both Dwadashi Shradh and Magha Shradh fall on October 7 this year, but their basis is different , one is determined by the tithi and the other by the nakshatra.

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When To Perform Indira Ekadashi Parana?

Those who observed the Indira Ekadashi fast on October 6 can perform Parana on October 7. According to the Panchang, the Parana timing is 6:17 AM to 8:38 AM. The timing for breaking the Ekadashi fast is considered after sunrise, keeping the prescribed religious timings in mind.

When Will The Panchang Change On October 7?

There will be several changes in the Panchang during the day:

11:53 AM: Kaulava Karana ends and Taitila Karana begins.

9:40 PM: Magha Nakshatra ends and Purva Phalguni begins.

11:16 PM: Dwadashi Tithi ends and Trayodashi begins.

Despite the Nakshatra change, the Moon will remain in Leo throughout the day. There will be no change in the Moon sign today.

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Rahukaal And Other Muhurat On October 7

On Wednesday, October 7, Rahukaal will be observed from 12:09 PM to 1:37 PM.

Other important timings include:

Yamaganda: 7:45 AM to 9:13 AM

Gulika Kaal: 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM

Durmuhurat: 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Brahma Muhurat: 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM

Vijay Muhurat: 2:06 PM to 2:53 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 6:00 PM to 6:25 PM

Moonset: 3:57 PM

Moonrise: 3:54 AM on October 8

3 Important Things To Know About October 7 Panchang

There is no Abhijit Muhurat today, but the prescribed Shradh timings are available. Indira Ekadashi Parana will take place in the morning, while Shradh will be performed during the afternoon period. Magha Nakshatra will end at 9:40 PM, while the Moon will remain in Leo.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]