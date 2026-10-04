The cockpit had been attacked. Indian Captain Smit Machhar was injured. The plane was in the air, and every second was precious. But throughout the ordeal, one thing remained with them constantly... the Hanuman Chalisa. In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smit himself revealed that he recites the Hanuman Chalisa during times of pain and hardship. He was reciting it that day as well. Now, let's explore this further with Captain Smit.

In India, if a child feels scared at night, they are often told to invoke the name of Lord Hanuman. When a long journey begins, a major problem arises, or an unknown fear grips the mind, the Hanuman Chalisa comes to mind. But Krishna, Shiva, and Ram are also worshipped in every home. So how did this connection with Hanuman become so strong in times of fear and crisis?

Fear, Pain, And Distress Are Repeated In The Hanuman Chalisa

An answer to this is hidden within the Hanuman Chalisa itself. Ghosts and vampires do not come near

when Mahabir's name is recited.

Then comes: Diseases are cured; all pains are removed. Chant Hanuman continuously.

And further Tulsidas writes-

Hanuman will free you from troubles. If you bring your mind, words, and actions into your mind.

This means that in the Hanuman Chalisa, Hanuman's image isn't merely that of a powerful deity. He is also consistently associated with the idea of ​​protection from fear, relief from pain, and distress. This belief has been deeply ingrained in people's minds from generation to generation.

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Even In The Ramayana, Hanuman Came When The Path Was Not Easy

The search for Sita was interrupted by the sea. Hanuman crossed it. He was alone in Lanka, yet he reached Sita. Lakshman's life was in danger, and time was short. Hanuman also had the responsibility of bringing the Sanjivani.

These stories have one thing in common: Hanuman doesn't pause in the face of adversity. He immediately springs into action. Perhaps this is why his story has become more than just a tale of God in homes. It has also become a lesson in staying courageous in times of fear.

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Even If You Don't Remember The Entire Chalisa, You Still Remember Bajrangbali

This part is even more interesting. Many people may not remember all the verses of the Hanuman Chalisa. But when they suddenly feel scared, words like "Jai Bajrangbali" or "Hanuman Ji Raksha Karna" (O Lord Hanuman, protect me) come out automatically. Why?

Because we don't form this bond after a crisis. It begins long before. From childhood stories. From Tuesday prayers. From watching an elder in the family recite the Hanuman Chalisa. From what we heard from our mothers and grandmothers when we were scared. Those memories can resurface in difficult times.

Captain Smit's case also hints at this. His father, speaking to the media, mentioned the family's long-standing tradition of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

So Did Hanuman Chalisa Save Him?

It's important to be clear here. Captain Smit is an experienced pilot. His training and judgment were crucial in that difficult situation. But Smit's own words indicate that his faith was with him during that extremely difficult time. And perhaps this also answers the question of why Hanumanji is so readily remembered in times of crisis. For generations, Hanumanji has been identified as a deity who never backs down in the face of adversity.

Captain Smit was also facing a crisis. The Hanuman Chalisa was on his mind. But ultimately, he had to do what was most important at that moment: stand firm.

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