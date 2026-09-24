Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Which Hand Should Men And Women Tie Anant Sutra On?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anant Chaturdashi 2026 is on Friday, September 25th.

Men wear Anant Sutra right, women wear left arm.

After Vishnu worship, wear the 14-knotted thread.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026: On Anant Chaturdashi, after worshipping the infinite form of Lord Vishnu, a thread with fourteen knots is worn. The most common question when tying it is: which hand should men tie it on, and which should women tie it on? According to popular puja tradition, men tie the Anant Sutra on their right arm and women on their left arm. This thread is worn after the puja.

In Which Hand Is The Rule To Tie The Infinite Thread?

Men tie the Anant Sutra on their right arm, and women on their left. Many also tie it on the wrist, but descriptions of the ritual often refer to tying it on the arm. If a family has its own established tradition, the ritual can be performed accordingly. It is not appropriate to attribute a change in the hand to a certain misfortune.

Should It Be Tied Before Or After The Puja?

The Anant Sutra is not tied directly to the hand like a normal thread. Traditionally, the thread is first tied with fourteen knots and placed before Lord Vishnu. Then, Lord Anant and the Sutra are worshipped. After the puja is complete, wear the Sutra. If performing the puja at home, place the Sutra in front of a picture or idol of Lord Vishnu in a clean area and worship with flowers, incense, and a lamp.

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Fourteen knots are the hallmark of this fast. Different traditions offer different interpretations of their religious meaning. Therefore, no single interpretation needs to be considered mandatory for all families. While tying the thread, remember Lord Anant and, if there is a tradition of listening to the Vrat Katha, include that in the puja.

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When Is Anant Chaturdashi In 2026?

According to the calendar, Anant Chaturdashi in 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, September 25th. On this day, the Anant Vrat puja and the rituals associated with the conclusion of Ganeshotsav are also performed. It's a good idea to check your city's calendar to find out the puja timings and local rituals.

FAQs

1. Which hand should men tie the Ananta Sutra on?

According to popular tradition, men tie the Ananta Sutra on their right arm after the puja.

2. Which hand should women tie the Ananta Sutra on?

Women tie the Ananta Sutra on their left arm.

3. Should the Anant Sutra be tied before or after worship?

The Sutra is first placed before Lord Anant and worshipped. Then, it is worn.

4. How many knots are there in the Ananta Sutra?

Traditionally, there are 14 knots in the Ananta Sutra.

5. When is Anant Chaturdashi 2026?

Anant Chaturdashi is on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.