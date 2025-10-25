‘This Is A Very Right Move’: Zelenskyy As US And Europe Hit Russian Oil With Sanctions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a show of global unity, European leaders gathered in London to intensify efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting marked a significant moment in international diplomacy, as the leaders aligned strategies with recent sanctions imposed by the United States on two key Russian oil companies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move, urging even more nations to adopt similar measures.

Zelenskyy Applauds Coordinated Sanctions

Following the meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” Zelenskyy shared a video on X addressing the Ukrainian people. He said, “A meeting with leaders in London has already taken place; this is the third positive development for Ukraine in just a few days. More sanctions against Russia are coming, and they will be aligned with the decision of the United States.” He further commended US President Donald Trump, stating, “This is a very right move by the US President, sanctions against two Russian oil companies. Today, all participants, without exception, in the Coalition of the Willing agreed that this is exactly how pressure should continue on Russian oil.” Zelenskyy highlighted the tangible impact of sanctions, noting the gas shortages, bankrupt regions, and budget deficits that demonstrate their real effect on the Russian economy.

European Leaders Rally Support For Ukraine

The London meeting, hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saw dozens of European leaders pledge military and logistical support to Ukraine, while reinforcing measures to deter future Russian aggression. The gathering also built momentum for fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports, one of the nation’s most vital economic sectors. The coordinated effort underlines the international community’s determination to back Ukraine and maintain pressure on Putin, sending a clear message that aggression will meet unified resistance.

With these decisive actions, Zelenskyy and global leaders hope to create lasting impact, curbing Russia’s economic leverage and reinforcing Ukraine’s defense capabilities in a conflict that has already reshaped international relations.