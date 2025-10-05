US Border Patrol Shoots Armed Woman As Tensions Flare In Chicago Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A tense confrontation between protesters and federal immigration agents escalated on Saturday when US Border Patrol personnel shot an armed woman in the city’s southwest side, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed.

According to DHS, the incident unfolded after a group, including the woman, rammed vehicles into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cars. No law enforcement officers were seriously injured. The woman, a US citizen whose identity has not been released, drove herself to a hospital following the shooting. Her condition has not yet been disclosed.

During the clashes, ICE agents used pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse protesters, highlighting the high tension in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the woman was armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

In response to the escalating situation, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on X that additional “special operations” units are being deployed to regain control of the area.

The standoff also sparked political tensions. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said he received a direct ultimatum from President Donald Trump to deploy the state’s National Guard.

“It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will,” Pritzker stated.

Trump has authorized 300 National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets in Chicago, according to White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

🚨BREAKING: Federal Agents just shot a woman outside of the ICE facility near Chicago.



She was armed with a hand gun & was in one of multiple vehicles ramming ICE & Border Patrol Agents.



What did she think was going to happen? She was hitting agents with a car & had a gun. pic.twitter.com/ryzj2p1MWB — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) October 4, 2025

The incident is part of a broader wave of demonstrations against the federal presence in Chicago. On Friday, hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside an ICE facility in the suburb of Broadview. Protesters have repeatedly tried to block ICE vehicles from transporting detainees, often facing heavy-handed responses including physical force, chemical munitions, and rubber bullets.

Activists have criticized similar tactics in other Democratic-led cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Portland, Oregon. On Saturday, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from deploying 200 National Guard troops to Portland, underscoring the nationwide tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement.

As Chicago grapples with the escalating standoff, questions remain about how far federal authorities will go to enforce immigration policies amid growing public pushback.