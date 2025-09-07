Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed

Kyiv faced a night of terror as Russian attacks left three people dead, including an infant, and 18 others injured, Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday. The assault ignited fires across the capital, including at the government’s main administrative building in the Pecherskyi district.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said the fire broke out at the top of the government building following the attacks. Witnesses reported thick black smoke rising from the site, capturing the scale of destruction in the heart of Ukraine’s capital, Reuters noted.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko detailed the sequence of the strikes on his Telegram channel: the assault began with a wave of drones raining down on the city, followed by targeted missile attacks. The drone strikes claimed the lives of an infant and a young woman, while a pregnant woman was among five hospitalized. Earlier, an elderly woman died in a bomb shelter in the leafy Darnytskyi district east of the Dnipro River, marking the third fatality.

The attacks also wreaked havoc on residential areas. In Darnytskyi, state emergency officials reported a fire engulfing two floors of a four-story apartment building, leaving its structure partially destroyed. In the western Sviatoshynskyi district, several floors of a nine-story residential building were damaged, and falling drone debris ignited fires in a 16-story apartment block and two additional nine-story buildings. Social media images posted by emergency services showed smoke billowing from apartment complexes, with crumbling facades and partially collapsed floors.

Tkachenko accused Russia of “deliberately and consciously striking civilian targets,” highlighting the repeated attacks on residential areas and vital infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine — right in the heart of Kyiv — is on fire right now after yet another terror attack by russia, a blatant act of aggression. pic.twitter.com/pl9XuFEpCY — UAVoyager🇺🇦 (@NAFOvoyager) September 7, 2025

The violence extended beyond Kyiv. In central Ukraine, the city of Kremenchuk experienced dozens of explosions, cutting power to several neighborhoods, according to Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes targeted transport hubs and urban infrastructure, though no injuries were reported, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration. Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, fires broke out in residential buildings in Odesa, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.

Moscow has not immediately commented on the latest attacks. While both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians, thousands of lives have been lost since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.