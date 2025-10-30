Trump Says US Will ‘Immediately’ Resume Nuclear Testing Amid Russia, China Advances

In a dramatic announcement just hours before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said he had directed the Department of Defense to begin testing American nuclear weapons “immediately.” He claimed the decision was a response to growing nuclear activities by rival nations.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States “has more nuclear weapons than any other country,” placing Russia second and China “a distant third — but will be even within five years.” He added that “because of other countries’ testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Trump, who has often highlighted his role in modernising the US military, said the country’s nuclear arsenal had undergone a “complete update and renovation” under his leadership. “Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it, but had no choice,” he noted, arguing that the actions of other nations had left him with no alternative.

If implemented, Trump’s directive would mark a major shift in long-standing US nuclear policy. The country has observed a voluntary moratorium on nuclear explosive testing since 1992, a key element of global non-proliferation efforts for more than three decades.

Volatile Global Situations

The announcement comes amid rising nuclear competition worldwide. Russia has withdrawn from key arms control agreements and recently showcased its advanced nuclear capabilities. Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin announced the successful test of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo, followed by an October 21 test of the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile and subsequent strategic force drills.

Meanwhile, China has accelerated its own weapons modernisation. US intelligence reports warn that Beijing could achieve near parity with the United States and Russia in nuclear strength within the next five years.

Timing of Announcement

Trump’s declaration, made just before his meeting with Xi in Busan, South Korea, has added both strategic and symbolic weight to his message. While the Pentagon has not yet released an official statement, defence officials are expected to brief the media later this week on possible testing sites and timelines.

The timing of the move and the potential resumption of nuclear testing have sparked global concern, with analysts warning that it could trigger a new and dangerous phase in the global arms race.