Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says US Will ‘Immediately’ Resume Nuclear Testing Amid Russia, China Advances

Trump Says US Will ‘Immediately’ Resume Nuclear Testing Amid Russia, China Advances

Trump orders immediate nuclear weapons testing ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping, ending decades-long U.S. moratorium and signaling a major shift in American nuclear policy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 07:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a dramatic announcement just hours before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said he had directed the Department of Defense to begin testing American nuclear weapons “immediately.” He claimed the decision was a response to growing nuclear activities by rival nations.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States “has more nuclear weapons than any other country,” placing Russia second and China “a distant third — but will be even within five years.” He added that “because of other countries’ testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Trump, who has often highlighted his role in modernising the US military, said the country’s nuclear arsenal had undergone a “complete update and renovation” under his leadership. “Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it, but had no choice,” he noted, arguing that the actions of other nations had left him with no alternative.

If implemented, Trump’s directive would mark a major shift in long-standing US nuclear policy. The country has observed a voluntary moratorium on nuclear explosive testing since 1992, a key element of global non-proliferation efforts for more than three decades.

Volatile Global Situations

The announcement comes amid rising nuclear competition worldwide. Russia has withdrawn from key arms control agreements and recently showcased its advanced nuclear capabilities. Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin announced the successful test of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo, followed by an October 21 test of the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile and subsequent strategic force drills.

Meanwhile, China has accelerated its own weapons modernisation. US intelligence reports warn that Beijing could achieve near parity with the United States and Russia in nuclear strength within the next five years.

Timing of Announcement

Trump’s declaration, made just before his meeting with Xi in Busan, South Korea, has added both strategic and symbolic weight to his message. While the Pentagon has not yet released an official statement, defence officials are expected to brief the media later this week on possible testing sites and timelines.
The timing of the move and the potential resumption of nuclear testing have sparked global concern, with analysts warning that it could trigger a new and dangerous phase in the global arms race.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Breaking News US Department Of Defense ABP Live Donald Trump. Nuclear Weapons Testing Russia Nuclear Programme China Atomic Programme Nuclear Arms Race
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Cities
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Sirsa Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs Amid AAP’s Attacks—EXCLUSIVE
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs—EXCLUSIVE
News
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget