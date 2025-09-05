Trump Changes Narrative From Stopping Seven Wars To Three Wars

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): In a significant shift from his usual narrative of having stopped "seven wars", US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he stopped "three wars".

Trump did not specify which conflicts he was talking about, but said that those were going on for over three decades.

"You know, I settled three wars. One was 31 years going, a lot of people killed, 10 million people. Another was 34, and another was 37 years it was going on," he said. Trump, while talking to reporters while hosting a high-profile dinner with top tech CEOs at the White House, was answering a question on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said that on the already solved conflicts, people told him that he couldn't do it, but he stopped them anyways. He said he would do the same with Moscow and Kyiv.

"People said, "You can't settle them." And I settled them. This one turned out to be more difficult, but we'll get it. We're gonna get it settled," he said. Earlier, on several occasions, Trump had claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor through trade.

Trump had, on August 26, once again claimed that his intervention stopped a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan, saying that seven fighter jets were shot down during the "raging" hostilities, a figure he had earlier put at five, and that he used trade pressure to halt the hostilities. "I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the President of South Korea.

He added, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war. They already shot down seven jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you. If you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use."