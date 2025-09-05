Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Changes Narrative From Stopping Seven Wars To Three Wars

Trump Changes Narrative From Stopping Seven Wars To Three Wars

Donald Trump said he stopped three wars lasting decades and vowed to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating earlier claims of averting India-Pakistan hostilities.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): In a significant shift from his usual narrative of having stopped "seven wars", US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he stopped "three wars".

Trump did not specify which conflicts he was talking about, but said that those were going on for over three decades.

"You know, I settled three wars. One was 31 years going, a lot of people killed, 10 million people. Another was 34, and another was 37 years it was going on," he said. Trump, while talking to reporters while hosting a high-profile dinner with top tech CEOs at the White House, was answering a question on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said that on the already solved conflicts, people told him that he couldn't do it, but he stopped them anyways. He said he would do the same with Moscow and Kyiv.

"People said, "You can't settle them." And I settled them. This one turned out to be more difficult, but we'll get it. We're gonna get it settled," he said. Earlier, on several occasions, Trump had claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor through trade.

Trump had, on August 26, once again claimed that his intervention stopped a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan, saying that seven fighter jets were shot down during the "raging" hostilities, a figure he had earlier put at five, and that he used trade pressure to halt the hostilities. "I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the President of South Korea.

He added, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war. They already shot down seven jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you. If you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use." 

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
US President Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump. Trump Foreign Policy Trump Three Wars Trump Russia Ukraine Trump India Pakistan Conflict Trump Trade Pressure Trump Nuclear War Claim
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Television
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget