Russia urges peaceful resolution of Nepal’s crisis

Moscow, Sep 9 (PTI): Russia on Tuesday expressed concern over the developments in Nepal and urged a peaceful resolution of the crisis while advising its citizens to refrain from travelling to the Himalayan nation.

“The Russian side urges a peaceful resolution of the internal political crisis within the framework of the national laws and hopes for a speedy normalisation of the situation in the friendly country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow is “closely monitoring the situation which transformed from mass street protests into mass rioting with casualties”, it said.

The foreign ministry said according to available information, there are no Russian citizens among the victims. The situation around the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu remains calm, it said.

Russian citizens are advised to temporarily refrain from visiting Nepal until the situation stabilises, the statement said.

Russians already in the country have been advised to exercise caution, avoid crowded places, and follow the instructions of the Nepalese authorities. If necessary, contact the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu, it added.

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament.

Meanwhile, Chief of Russian Tourism Union Natalia Osipova said there were about 200 Russian tourists in Nepal, while TASS reported there were in all not more than 400 Russian tourists in various parts of the country.

According to the Russian Federation of Mountaineering, many of its members are in Nepal. The Russian Embassy has told them to stay put in the mountains and not to travel to Kathmandu, the main scene of rioting, it said. PTI VS GSP GSP

