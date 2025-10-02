Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan PM Voices ‘Deep Concern’ As Violent Protests In PoK Claim 9 Lives

Pakistan PM Voices ‘Deep Concern’ As Violent Protests In PoK Claim 9 Lives

PM Sharif expressed concern over violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in casualties and injuries.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where at least nine people have been killed during the ongoing protests.

A high-level federal government delegation rushed to Muzaffarabad on Thursday, following Sharif's instructions, to hold talks with the protestors in an effort to end the unrest in the region.

The development came following a three-day strike by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), prompted by the failure of the talks between the JKJAAC, representatives of PoK and the federal government to address the issues raised by the protesters.

At least six civilians and three police personnel have been killed during the ongoing demonstrations in the region, The News reported.

Local authorities said that nearly 172 police personnel were injured in the protests, with the condition of 12 reported as critical. Around 50 civilians also sustained injuries amid the violent demonstrations, the paper added.

Expressing "deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests", PM Sharif ordered a transparent investigation into the matter, his office said in a statement.

Sharif also directed the law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and patience with the protesters.

“The prime minister has made a strong appeal to citizens to remain peaceful,” it said. "He has urged that peaceful protest is the constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but protesters should refrain from causing harm to public order." “At the government level, to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, the prime minister has decided to expand the negotiation committee,” the statement said.

Hours later, the committee led by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf reached Muzaffarabad to meet the representatives of the JKJAAC, a body of traders, local leaders and civil society, protesting to force the authorities to meet its demands.

It has issued a 38-point charter of demands, including ending 12 reserved seats for refugees and rolling back “privileges of the elite”.

Other members of the delegation included federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Senator Rana Sanaullah, former minister Qamar Zaman Kaira and former PoK "President" Masood Khan.

"A high-level delegation from Pakistan started formal dialogue with representatives of the Joint Action Committee" in Muzaffarabad today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry posted on social media.

No further details have been shared about the outcome of talks.

The delegation dashed to Muzaffarabad after being tasked by PM Sharif to find a negotiated solution to the unrest, which has paralysed the region during the last three days.  The strike, called by the JKJAAC over the issue of its unfulfilled charter of demands, saw simultaneous protests by rival groups, which accused each other of fomenting violence during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

Media reports on Wednesday showed that shops, hotels, and commercial centres across Muzaffarabad remained closed while public transport disappeared from the roads. Although schools were officially open, classrooms were largely empty as students stayed home, the reports said.

Mobile and internet services have remained suspended in PoK since Sunday noon, and sources said the curbs could continue.

Earlier, a committee led by PoK "Prime Minister” Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held talks with the protesters.

Chaudhry told reporters on Wednesday that “90 per cent of the committee's demands have already been accepted... federal ministers stand as guarantors to ensure implementation of these demands.” 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Sharif
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
India
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Cities
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget