Pakistan PM Voices ‘Deep Concern’ As Violent Protests In PoK Claim 9 Lives

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where at least nine people have been killed during the ongoing protests.

A high-level federal government delegation rushed to Muzaffarabad on Thursday, following Sharif's instructions, to hold talks with the protestors in an effort to end the unrest in the region.

The development came following a three-day strike by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), prompted by the failure of the talks between the JKJAAC, representatives of PoK and the federal government to address the issues raised by the protesters.

At least six civilians and three police personnel have been killed during the ongoing demonstrations in the region, The News reported.

Local authorities said that nearly 172 police personnel were injured in the protests, with the condition of 12 reported as critical. Around 50 civilians also sustained injuries amid the violent demonstrations, the paper added.

Expressing "deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests", PM Sharif ordered a transparent investigation into the matter, his office said in a statement.

Sharif also directed the law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and patience with the protesters.

“The prime minister has made a strong appeal to citizens to remain peaceful,” it said. "He has urged that peaceful protest is the constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but protesters should refrain from causing harm to public order." “At the government level, to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, the prime minister has decided to expand the negotiation committee,” the statement said.

Hours later, the committee led by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf reached Muzaffarabad to meet the representatives of the JKJAAC, a body of traders, local leaders and civil society, protesting to force the authorities to meet its demands.

It has issued a 38-point charter of demands, including ending 12 reserved seats for refugees and rolling back “privileges of the elite”.

Other members of the delegation included federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Senator Rana Sanaullah, former minister Qamar Zaman Kaira and former PoK "President" Masood Khan.

"A high-level delegation from Pakistan started formal dialogue with representatives of the Joint Action Committee" in Muzaffarabad today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry posted on social media.

No further details have been shared about the outcome of talks.

The delegation dashed to Muzaffarabad after being tasked by PM Sharif to find a negotiated solution to the unrest, which has paralysed the region during the last three days. The strike, called by the JKJAAC over the issue of its unfulfilled charter of demands, saw simultaneous protests by rival groups, which accused each other of fomenting violence during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

Media reports on Wednesday showed that shops, hotels, and commercial centres across Muzaffarabad remained closed while public transport disappeared from the roads. Although schools were officially open, classrooms were largely empty as students stayed home, the reports said.

Mobile and internet services have remained suspended in PoK since Sunday noon, and sources said the curbs could continue.

Earlier, a committee led by PoK "Prime Minister” Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held talks with the protesters.

Chaudhry told reporters on Wednesday that “90 per cent of the committee's demands have already been accepted... federal ministers stand as guarantors to ensure implementation of these demands.”

