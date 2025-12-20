Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): US and Jordanian forces carried out large-scale air strikes against the Islamic State terror group in Syria, hitting more than 70 ISIS targets with over 100 precision-guided munitions, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday (local time).



In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out overnight and described the operation as a demonstration of "peace through strength." The command also released a video showing footage of the air strikes. The operation comes days after a suspected Islamic State attacker targeted a convoy of US and Syrian forces in the central Syrian town of Palmyra.



Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the strikes were launched in response to the killing of two American service members by ISIS in Syria earlier this month. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the United States had launched Operation Hawkeye Strike to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure and weapons sites.



"Earlier today, US forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13 in Palmyra, Syria," Hegseth said in a post on X. "This is not the beginning of a war. It is a declaration of vengeance," he added, adding that the US would not hesitate to defend its citizens under President Trump's leadership.



Hegseth further warned that attacks on Americans anywhere in the world would invite a decisive response. "If you target Americans, anywhere in the world, you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," he said.



Trump also issued the same warning in a post on Truth Social, saying ISIS would be hit harder than ever before. "Because of ISIS's vicious killing of brave American patriots in Syria, I am announcing very serious retaliation on the murderous terrorists responsible," Trump said. "We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria."



The two US soldiers killed in the December 13 attack were identified as Sgt Edgar Brian Torres Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, lowa, and Sgt William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, lowa. According to the US Army, the soldiers were killed while engaging hostile forces in Palmyra, Syria. Both were assigned to the lowa National Guard's 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Three additional members of the lowa National Guard were wounded in the attack and were evacuated for further medical treatment.

