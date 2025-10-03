Ontario Theatre Halts Indian Film Screenings After Arson And Shooting Linked To Attacks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldOntario Theatre Halts Indian Film Screenings After Arson And Shooting Linked To Attacks

Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville, Ontario, suspended Indian film screenings after back-to-back arson and shooting incidents. Police confirm targeted attacks tied to South Asian programming.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A movie theatre in Oakville, Ontario, has temporarily halted the screening of Indian films after being struck by two violent attacks within a week. Film.ca Cinemas, a popular community venue, confirmed that both incidents were linked to its programming of South Asian movies.

The first attack took place on September 25, when suspects attempted to set fire to the theatre’s entrance using red gas cans. Security footage showed a grey SUV circling the parking lot before a white vehicle arrived. Two individuals then poured flammable liquid at the entrance, ignited it, and fled the scene.

Halton Regional Police said the blaze was contained to the building’s exterior, causing moderate damage but sparing the interior. No injuries were reported since the cinema was closed at the time.

CCTV Footage and Suspect Descriptions

Film.ca Cinemas later released CCTV footage of the arson attempt and condemned the repeated targeting of its operations. “This is not the first time we’ve faced vandalism and threats tied to the screening of Indian films. While these repeated acts are troubling, they will never deter us from providing a safe and welcoming place for our community to enjoy cinema together," the theatre stated.

Police described the first suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie, pants, high-top shoes, gloves, and a medical mask. The second suspect wore black pants and a hoodie with white slip-on sandals, socks, gloves, and a mask, while carrying a phone and a gas can.

 

Second Attack Involved Gunfire

Exactly a week later, on Thursday, the theatre was targeted again when a man fired several shots at its glass entrance doors. Investigators said the suspect had a dark complexion, a heavy build, and was dressed entirely in black with a face mask.

Once again, the cinema was closed during the attack, and no injuries occurred. Police have confirmed that both incidents were deliberate and are appealing for public assistance to identify the suspects.

Theatre CEO Speaks Out

Addressing the community, Film.ca Cinemas CEO Jeff Knoll acknowledged the link between the attacks and the theatre’s programming.
“The other day, somebody tried to burn the theatre down in a dispute with respect to us playing South Asian films,” he said in a video statement.

Despite the threats, Knoll emphasised that safety remained the theatre’s priority: “We want our community to feel safe. We didn’t miss a single show, and we remain committed to serving our audience.”

The theatre has stepped up security measures and continues to work closely with law enforcement as investigations move forward.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
