Nearly 160 killed, over 750 missing in Nepal flash floods

Kathmandu, Aug 26 (PTI): Nearly 160 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.

The massive flood entered the Trishuli River through the Bhote Koshi in Timure, a border-town in Rasuwa district, due to the rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River situated along the Nepal-Tibet border, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

It then spread along the river course to other districts like Nuwakot, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, covering areas ranging from around 70 km to nearly 200 km from capital Kathmandu.

The Nepal Police in a social media post said 157 people died in the flash flood that hit the Himalayan nation.

The Nepal government said around 500 were missing, while China’s state-run CGTN news channel said three people were dead and 265 were missing on the Chinese side of the border.

Videos from the affected areas showed a powerful surge of muddy water, rocks and debris sweeping through the border region, with people seen fleeing as the torrent moved towards buildings and vehicles.

In one clip, a four-storey structure could be seen being swept away by the raging waters, while another showed a car floating in fast-moving floodwaters in Rasuwa. Another video clip showed a long bridge broken into two by the sheer force of water.

Other video clips showed bridges being pounded by powerful currents before collapsing and being swept away.

In Dhading district, a video showed floodwaters striking a bridge before the structure collapsed and was carried away.

Another video showed muddy water rapidly engulfing a bridge and sweeping it away in about 30 seconds.

Around 100 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, officials said. Of them, 30 are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. New Delhi has already sent the first tranche of relief supplies to the neighbouring nation.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X, adding rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Nepal government.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including the toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445 for help.

In Beijing, the Embassy of India also issued a helpline number 0086 185 1428 4905, which can also be contacted through WhatsApp.

At least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 500 persons missing, officials said.

At least 50 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based out of India, said 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre were missing.

“There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office,” said its founder Sadhguru, adding that 495 people have returned safely.

The Nepal government later said the entire staff of that particular immigration centre are out of contact. Thirty-seven missing tourists are from Thanjavur, authorities in Tamil Nadu said.

Several other Indian states - including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala - issued helpline numbers as well, fearing their residents could be among the stranded ones in Nepal.

Other than the Indians and NRIs, the remaining missing tourists were from more than two dozen countries including the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.

Over and above that, 80 security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, have gone missing across various locations, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal informed the House of Representatives.

The flash flood damaged eight operational hydropower projects with a total capacity of 354 MW and five under-construction projects located in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, according to a statement by the Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN).

The major operational hydropower projects damaged by the floods include Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW), Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project (78 MW) and Upper Trishuli 3A (60 MW).

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Wednesday's flooding was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division said in a post on X in the afternoon: "According to information received from the Chinese side, since the lake at the river blockage site has not yet been fully drained, the risk remains in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas" and asked people to stay away from the rivers and remain in safe places.

"Even though the lake has not been fully drained at the site where the river is blocked, the risk persists in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas, and people are urged to stay away from the river and remain in safe locations until the next update is issued," the NDRRMA said in a post on X later in the day.

The Kathmandu Post said flooding in the Bhote Koshi River washed away the 42-km road linking Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing in Rasuwa.

The government later said 19 motorable bridges were washed away in the flash floods on Wednesday.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel were mobilised in the affected areas to carry out rescue and relief work after an emergency meeting chaired by Nepal PM Shah to assess the situation.

Extending condolences to those who lost life and sympathy to the bereaved family members, Shah wished for speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incidents, according to a statement released by the government.

He directed officials to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

The Nepal Army mobilised 12 helicopters to conduct search and rescue operations after the flash flood. Six people were rescued from Syaphrubesi, two from Mailung and four from Dhunche, all in Rasuwa district, according to a Nepal Army statement.

The Nepal Army has also established a treatment centre at the Military Training Centre No 1 in Trishuli, where medical personnel from the army are providing emergency medical treatment to affected people, the statement said.

An Army MI-17 helicopter equipped with an Emergency Medical Rescue Team was also mobilised towards the district hospital in Trishuli, it added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after the devastating flash floods.

A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People's Armed Police have been sent to the affected border port to assist with emergency response operations.

Xi called for efforts to evacuate residents at risk and provide timely medical treatment to the injured to minimise casualties. Xi also stressed the need to strengthen monitoring and early warning, ensure scientific rescue operations and guard against secondary disasters.

State-run Global Times reported that the local government had dispatched personnel to the disaster-hit area, where communications had been cut off.

Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property due to the flash flood in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

Last year too, two catastrophic floods hit Bhote Koshi, wreaking havoc in Rasuwa and killing at least 10 people.

Late in the evening, Prime Minister Shah thanked Prime Minister Modi for his "warm words of solidarity" and offering all possible humanitarian assistance to the flood-hit country for the rescue and relief operations. PTI SBP NPK ABD ZH MPB ABD SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)