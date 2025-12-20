'My Husband’s Friend...': Erika Kirk Endorses JD Vance For US President Ahead Of 2028 Race

In one of the first visible moves pointing towards the Republican Party’s future beyond Donald Trump, Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has publicly endorsed Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election.

Her announcement, delivered on Thursday before a packed crowd at AmericaFest, immediately drew attention across conservative circles, signalling an early alignment within the Make America Great Again movement.

A Powerful Moment at AmericaFest

Addressing thousands of attendees at AmericaFest, the flagship annual event organised by Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk kept her remarks short but striking. She told the audience she was throwing her support behind Vance as the next Republican standard-bearer.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she said, prompting loud applause from the crowd.

JD Vance is scheduled to deliver his own speech at the conference on Sunday, further fuelling speculation about his long-term political ambitions.

Why the Endorsement Matters

While JD Vance has not formally declared a presidential bid, the endorsement carries significant symbolic and organisational weight. Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk, emerged as a key force in energising young conservative voters during the 2024 election, a campaign that ultimately saw Donald Trump return to the White House.

An endorsement tied to that movement, particularly from Charlie Kirk’s widow, is likely to resonate deeply with grassroots activists who view the organisation as central to modern conservative mobilisation.

JD Vance and His Ties to Charlie Kirk

JD Vance’s relationship with Charlie Kirk adds emotional depth to the endorsement. Kirk was killed earlier this year after being shot on a college campus in Utah, an incident that sent shockwaves through conservative communities nationwide.

Following the killing, Vance travelled to Utah to console Erika Kirk and later accompanied her as her husband’s body was flown back to Arizona aboard Air Force Two. The gesture underscored their close personal connection and left a lasting impression on Kirk’s supporters.

Charlie Kirk’s Lasting Influence

At just 31, Charlie Kirk had already built a vast national following through campus speaking tours and viral debate clips. Under his leadership, Turning Point USA evolved into a formidable force within conservative politics, particularly among younger voters.

A month after his death, Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, describing him as a “martyr for truth and freedom.” The honour further cemented his legacy within the movement he helped shape.

A MAGA Movement at a Crossroads

Erika Kirk’s endorsement comes at a moment when cracks are beginning to show within the broader MAGA coalition. In recent weeks, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has openly criticised Trump’s second-term agenda and announced plans to leave Congress, sparking speculation about her own political future.

Meanwhile, other far-right figures, including Nick Fuentes, have been making efforts to broaden their influence, suggesting an increasingly competitive struggle for leadership and direction in a post-Trump era.