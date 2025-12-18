Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘We May Never See Him Again’: Imran Khan’s Sons Allege Psychological Torture In Jail

Imran Khan’s sons allege he is facing psychological torture in solitary confinement as protests erupt and rights groups raise concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The sons of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan have expressed grave concern over their father’s condition in prison, saying they fear they may never see him again. In an emotional interview with Sky News, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan alleged that their father is being subjected to what they described as “psychological torture” while held in prolonged solitary confinement at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

The interview has intensified scrutiny of Khan’s detention conditions, even as protests by his supporters continue to draw a heavy response from authorities.

Sons Describe Isolation & Harsh Conditions

Kasim and Sulaiman Khan said they have not been able to speak to their father for several months. Describing the conditions of his confinement, they alleged that Khan is being kept in near-total isolation. Kasim claimed that even prison guards are not permitted to speak to him, while Sulaiman said Khan is locked up for 23 hours a day.

They described his living conditions as “disgusting,” alleging that he is provided filthy water, denied human contact, and at times left without electricity. Both sons characterised the treatment as deliberate “psychological torture tactics,” saying the isolation appears designed to break him mentally rather than serve any legitimate prison purpose.

Protests Outside Jail, Police Action

The interview coincided with renewed protests outside Adiala jail, where Imran Khan’s sisters and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers gathered to demand better treatment for the former prime minister. The demonstration was broken up using water cannons, drawing sharp criticism from the party.

PTI accused the police of using “chemical-laced” water to disperse protesters. Following the clashes, Imran Khan’s sisters and hundreds of PTI workers were reportedly booked under terror-related charges, further escalating tensions between the party and the government.

Family Responds, Government Pushes Back

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 after being convicted over charges related to the illegal sale of state gifts, reported India Today.

His sister, Uzma Khanum, who met him earlier this month, said his health was fine but accused authorities of subjecting him to “mental torture.” She also blamed army chief Asim Munir for his treatment.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
