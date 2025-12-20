Former US President Bill Clinton’s office has mounted a forceful defence after the Department of Justice released photographs showing Clinton in social settings connected to Jeffrey Epstein, igniting renewed political and public scrutiny. The images were part of the latest tranche of Epstein-related files made public on December 19, 2025, and quickly became a flashpoint in an already charged political environment.

What Newly Released Photos Show

The photographs, which surfaced with minimal context or accompanying documentation, depict Clinton in several informal settings. In one image, he is seated on a private plane with a woman whose face has been redacted, sitting on his lap. Other images show Clinton in a swimming pool with Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and another unidentified individual, as well as in a hot tub with a woman whose face was also obscured.

Notably, the Justice Department provided no dates, locations, or explanatory captions for the images, leaving unanswered questions about when they were taken and under what circumstances. Despite the lack of detail, the photos quickly circulated online, fuelling speculation and partisan commentary.

Spokesperson Issues Strong Rebuttal

Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, responded sharply in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), rejecting claims that the White House delayed the release of the files to protect the former president. He argued instead that the delay was about “shielding themselves from what was coming next, or from what they might try to hide forever.”

Ureña downplayed the importance of the photographs, calling them “grainy, more than 20-year-old photos” and asserting they were “never about Bill Clinton, and never had been, nor ever would be”, as reported by The Hindustan Times. He framed the Epstein saga as involving two distinct groups of people: those who severed ties before Epstein’s criminal conduct became public, and those who maintained relationships afterward.

According to Ureña, Clinton “belonged firmly to the first group.” He added that “no amount of stalling by those in the second group” would alter that distinction and remarked that “everyone, especially MAGA supporters, expected answers rather than scapegoats.”

Political Overtones, Ongoing Investigation

The timing and framing of the release added a political dimension to the controversy. Clinton appeared prominently in the first batch of files released on Friday, which the White House sought to contextualise amid broader efforts to deflect attention away from President Donald Trump. Senior administration figures, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt and aide Steven Cheung, amplified the Clinton-related images on social media, reported The Hindu.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has stated that the Epstein investigation encompasses “several hundred thousand” documents, with the latest release representing only a small portion of the total material.

Clinton, now 79, has faced intermittent scrutiny over his past association with Epstein and Maxwell dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2019, Ureña had similarly defended Clinton, saying the former president knew nothing about the crimes Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida or the charges later brought against him in New York.