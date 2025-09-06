Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEgg thrown at Imran Khan's sister outside Pak's Adiala Jail

Egg thrown at Imran Khan's sister outside Pak's Adiala Jail

Lahore, Sep 5 (PTI): Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's sister was hit with an egg in Punjab province on Friday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 12:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lahore, Sep 5 (PTI): Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's sister was hit with an egg in Punjab province on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when Aleema Khan was talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where her brother is incarcerated.

Social media footage showed Aleema being hit with an egg. Soon after, supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party overpowered two women accused of throwing eggs at her and handed them over to the police.

A statement issued by Ralwalpindi police said that the two arrested women are PTI supporters who had "travelled to Rawalpindi with other members of the All-Government’s Employees Grand Alliance to protest for their unmet demands".

“The egging took place when Aleema did not answer the questions raised by the two women," it said, adding that the duo had been taken into police custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint.

PTI described the incident as “shameful" and alleged that police had assisted the women, who they claim were planted for political motives, to escape by car.

"The women were sent to Aleema's media talk as part of an agenda," the party said.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal said, "Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity. Targeting women is the lowest form of politics, and this cheap stunt must be condemned in the strongest words." Condemning the incident, Federal Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal said, "Politics must remain a contest of ideas, not of violence or hatred. We should all work to keep it healthy and respectful.” Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique denounced the act as “shameful, vile and crude".

Imran Khan has been incarcerated for over two years on multiple charges. PTI MZ SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 06 Sep 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
Technology
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Health
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Cities
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget