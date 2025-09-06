Egg thrown at Imran Khan's sister outside Pak's Adiala Jail

Lahore, Sep 5 (PTI): Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's sister was hit with an egg in Punjab province on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when Aleema Khan was talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where her brother is incarcerated.

Social media footage showed Aleema being hit with an egg. Soon after, supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party overpowered two women accused of throwing eggs at her and handed them over to the police.

A statement issued by Ralwalpindi police said that the two arrested women are PTI supporters who had "travelled to Rawalpindi with other members of the All-Government’s Employees Grand Alliance to protest for their unmet demands".

“The egging took place when Aleema did not answer the questions raised by the two women," it said, adding that the duo had been taken into police custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint.

PTI described the incident as “shameful" and alleged that police had assisted the women, who they claim were planted for political motives, to escape by car.

"The women were sent to Aleema's media talk as part of an agenda," the party said.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal said, "Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity. Targeting women is the lowest form of politics, and this cheap stunt must be condemned in the strongest words." Condemning the incident, Federal Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal said, "Politics must remain a contest of ideas, not of violence or hatred. We should all work to keep it healthy and respectful.” Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique denounced the act as “shameful, vile and crude".

Imran Khan has been incarcerated for over two years on multiple charges. PTI MZ SCY SCY

