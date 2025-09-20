Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldCyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels

A cyberattack on check-in and boarding systems disrupted flights at major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin, and Heathrow, causing delays; some Paris airports remained unaffected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)

A cyberattack on check-in and boarding systems has caused flight delays and disrupted operations at several major European airports, officials reported Saturday.

Brussels Airport said the breach forced staff to handle check-ins and boarding manually, significantly affecting flight schedules.

“There was a cyberattack on Friday night, September 19, targeting the service provider for check-in and boarding systems, impacting multiple European airports, including Brussels,” the airport said in a statement.

Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport also reported that its passenger handling service provider was attacked on Friday evening, forcing operators to disconnect from the systems.

London Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, described the issue as “a technical problem” affecting a check-in and boarding service provider.

“Collins Aerospace, which supplies check-in and boarding systems to several airlines across multiple airports worldwide, is experiencing a technical issue that may result in delays for departing passengers,” Heathrow said.

While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption.
 
We apologise for any inconvenience, the post added. 

Airports urged travelers to confirm their flight status and apologized for any inconvenience.

Collins Aerospace, a US-based aviation and defense technology firm founded in 2018 and a subsidiary of RTX Corp. (formerly Raytheon Technologies), provides the technology that allows passengers to check in, print boarding passes and bag tags, and dispatch luggage from kiosks, though it doesn’t manage direct check-ins itself.

No comment was immediately available from Collins’ U.K. office near London Gatwick, the country’s second-busiest airport.

Some airports were unaffected; Paris-area airports including Roissy, Orly, and Le Bourget reported no disruptions.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Collins Aerospace Cyberattack Brussels Airport Berlin Brandenburg Airport Flight Delays London Heathrow Check-in Systems Boarding Systems European Airports Travel Disruption RTX Corp Airport Technology
