Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump: 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Trump stated authorities have a "high degree of certainty" about the suspect's identity, who was turned in by a minister.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been captured.
“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump said during a live interview on Fox News Channel on Friday morning.
He further said that a minister who is involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect tothe authorities.
“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.
