HomeNewsWorldCharlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump: 'High Degree Of Certainty'

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump: 'High Degree Of Certainty'

Trump stated authorities have a "high degree of certainty" about the suspect's identity, who was turned in by a minister.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been captured.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump said during a live interview on Fox News Channel on Friday morning.

He further said that a minister who is involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect tothe  authorities. 

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.

 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk
