HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO

Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO

The walkout underscored Israel's growing isolation, with limited support beyond allies like the US.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, only to face a dramatic walkout by diplomats from across the world.

The protest unfolded moments after Netanyahu took the stage, with most delegates leaving the hall and leaving rows of empty seats behind. The walkout underscored Israel’s growing isolation on the global stage, as anger mounts over its military offensive in Gaza.

The speech came against the backdrop of mounting allegations of “genocide” against Netanyahu and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Since Hamas launched its cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage, Israel’s response has left over 60,000 Palestinians dead, according to reports.

ALSO READ | 'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation

Efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages have repeatedly collapsed. Talks broke down earlier this month after Israeli forces struck targets in Qatar during negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement, derailing mediation attempts.

Facing war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court, Netanyahu vowed during his speech that Israel would “finish the job” in Gaza “as quickly as possible.” He also ordered loudspeakers to be positioned around the Gaza Strip to broadcast his remarks directly to Palestinians. Israeli intelligence, he claimed, had taken control of mobile phones across Gaza to live-stream his address.

Nearly all representatives from Arab and Muslim nations staged the walkout, joined by delegates from several African countries and a number of European states, Axios reported.

The backlash highlighted the deepening diplomatic rift, with Israel finding support from only a handful of allies, including US President Donald Trump.

Just a day before Netanyahu’s appearance, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Assembly remotely after the Trump administration refused him a visa. Abbas pledged that Palestinians would “never leave Gaza despite all they had suffered.”

As Netanyahu urged Hamas leaders to surrender, lay down their weapons, and release hostages, the empty UN hall stood as a stark reminder of Israel’s increasing global isolation.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu UN Gaza War
Read more
