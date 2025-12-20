Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Bangladesh as the country braces for the funeral of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, against the backdrop of heightened security and recent unrest in Dhaka.

The advisory comes after protests demanding swift action over Hadi’s death escalated into violence on Friday, with demonstrators vandalising property and torching the offices of two major media organisations in the capital.

US Warns of Disruptions and Possible Violence

In its advisory released on Saturday, the US urged American citizens to reassess travel plans, remain alert and prepare for significant disruptions, particularly in and around Dhaka.

The warning highlighted the likelihood of traffic congestion and sudden gatherings during the funeral. According to the notice, travel could be especially affected during the scheduled funeral hours, prompting authorities to advise travellers to allow extra time for delays.

“Gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” the advisory cautioned, urging citizens to avoid demonstrations and exercise care near large crowds.

It also noted that extremely heavy traffic is expected across Dhaka, while spontaneous or planned gatherings may occur throughout Bangladesh.

Funeral Details and Security Arrangements

As per PTI, citing the press wing of Bangladesh’s interim government, Hadi’s funeral prayer (janaza) is scheduled to be held at 2 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building.

Local media reports said authorities have imposed strict security measures for the occasion. Flying drones has been banned in and around the Sangsad Bhaban, and attendees have been instructed not to carry bags or heavy objects.

In a social media post, Inqilab Mancha said that, in accordance with the family’s wishes, Hadi will be buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. The funeral prayer will be held after Zuhr at Manik Mia Avenue. The group also clarified that there will be no public viewing of the body and appealed to supporters to maintain order while praying for him.

Unrest Follows Arrival of Hadi’s Body

Hadi’s body arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6 pm local time on Friday on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, amid tight security and widespread public mourning, according to state-run BSS.

Soon after the arrival, violence erupted in parts of Dhaka. Police said alleged radical right-wing activists set fire to the main office of Udichi Shilpigoshthi, PTI reported. The arson reportedly destroyed the organisation’s office entirely.

Jamshed Anwar, general secretary of Udichi Shilpigoshthi, said heavy deployments of police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and army personnel were made at the site following the attack.

Interim Government Appeals for Calm

Amid the fresh wave of unrest, Bangladesh’s interim government appealed to citizens to resist violence by what it described as “fringe elements”. The appeal came as tensions continued to simmer following overnight rampages linked to Hadi’s death.

Hadi, a spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, was a key figure in last year’s student-led protests known as the July Uprising. He was also a candidate in the February 12 general elections, making his death particularly sensitive in the current political climate.

What the US Advises Its Citizens to Do

The US advisory outlined several precautionary steps for American nationals in Bangladesh: