Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAsylum reforms will tackle ‘significant pull factor’ to illegal migration: UK PM Starmer

Asylum reforms will tackle ‘significant pull factor’ to illegal migration: UK PM Starmer

London, Nov 17 (PTI): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK’s current asylum regime is a “significant pull factor” to illegal immigration, which will be tackled by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s reforms tabled in Parliament on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

London, Nov 17 (PTI): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK’s current asylum regime is a “significant pull factor” to illegal immigration, which will be tackled by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s reforms tabled in Parliament on Monday.

In a detailed policy document released ahead of Mahmood’s House of Commons statement, Starmer makes the case for wide-ranging changes, including an extended period of 20 years for refugees to gain settlement status and countries facing visa penalties for not taking back their nationals who enter Britain through illegal routes.

“The UK’s current asylum regime is a significant pull factor to that (people smuggling) trade... which then also creates a strong and perverse incentive for migrants who have arrived legally to switch into the asylum system once here,” Starmer notes in his foreword.

“The case for reform is then devastatingly simple. That if we want to see fewer [English] Channel crossings, less exploitation and a fairer system with safe and legal routes, we need an approach with a stronger deterrent effect and rules that are robustly enforced,” he states.

Mahmood went on to be grilled by members of Parliament as she tabled the much-anticipated asylum reforms statement, which had been heavily trailed over the weekend indicating that the UK will be following the stringent Denmark model.

“These are significant reforms. They are designed to ensure that our asylum system is fit for the modern world,” said Mahmood.

“Reducing the number of arrivals is just half the story. We must also remove those who have no right to be here. In recent months we have begun voluntary removals of failed asylum seekers to Syria,” she said.

Mahmood announced Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Namibia as the first set of countries to face penalties if they do not comply with the return of illegal immigrants from the UK, with other countries to be added on to the penalty list.

The South Asian heritage minister made some fiery interventions when Opposition MPs questioned the “immoderate language” being used with reference to immigration.

“I am the one who is regularly called a f***king P*ki and told to go back home. I know through my own experience and the experience of my constituents just how divisive asylum has become in our country,” Mahmood responded, later made to apologise for the phrase used as an indirect reference.

Official statistics released by the UK Home Office claim that since 2021, over 400,000 people have claimed asylum in the UK and while arrivals have grown rapidly, the removal of illegal migrants has not kept pace.

“The impact on this country has been profound. Over 100,000 people now live in asylum accommodation, funded by the taxpayer,” said Mahmood.

The UK’s new asylum model, “just like in Denmark”, will mean refugee status will become temporary – lasting only until a refugee can safely return home and those with assets are forced to contribute to their lodgings.

“Genuine refugees will receive the protection they need. With control restored, we will open up new, capped routes for refugees for whom this country will be the first, safe haven they encounter,” added Mahmood. PTI AK GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 18 Nov 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Macaulay Imposed Slave Mindset On India’: PM Modi Lays Out 10-Year Roadmap
'Macaulay Imposed Slave Mindset On India’: PM Modi Lays Out 10-Year Roadmap
News
'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence
'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence
States
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
News
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget