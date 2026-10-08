Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US suspended major IT, tech firms from PERM program.

This blocks new permanent residency, H-1B visa applications.

Action addresses alleged immigration system abuse, job impact.

US has suspended several major technology and IT outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe, from its Permanent Labour Certification Programme. The move prevents the companies from filing new applications or processing pending cases linked to permanent residency for foreign workers, including those on H-1B visas.

US Targets IT Giants

The announcement was made on Thursday by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, alongside Vice President JD Vance and the head of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force, as the administration unveiled fresh measures aimed at tackling alleged abuse of the US immigration system.

Sonderling said the Department of Labour was suspending the companies from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, commonly known as PERM. The programme allows employers to seek permanent residency, or green cards, for eligible foreign workers.

“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini,” Sonderling said.

He subsequently confirmed that Microsoft and Adobe would also be covered by the suspension.

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Millions Of Foreign Workers Cited

The Labour Secretary said the department would neither accept new permanent labour certification applications involving the companies nor process applications that are already pending.

Sonderling argued that the companies had made extensive use of the US immigration system over the past 17 years.

“Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost three million foreign workers,” he said, adding that they had received more than 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications.

According to Sonderling, the figures represented a significant impact on the American workforce. He claimed that the programme had contributed to “hundreds of thousands of jobs” being taken from American workers.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration steps up scrutiny of employment-based immigration and H-1B visas, particularly amid concerns over the use of foreign workers by large technology and outsourcing companies.

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