India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsAir India Flight Returns To Delhi After Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport

Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Yemen's Houthi movement claiming an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight returned mid-way following Houthi Riyadh attack.
  • Air India suspended Riyadh operations until October 2026.
  • Riyadh airport operations disrupted; Saudi coalition retaliated.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Riyadh reportedly returned mid-way following reports of a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, according to Air India officials.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Yemen's Houthi movement claiming an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

Air India, Air India Express Suspend Riyadh Operations

Air India and Air India Express have suspended their operations to and from Riyadh until October 10, 2026, Air India officials said.

The suspension follows the reported attack and the return of the Delhi-Riyadh flight amid concerns over the situation around Riyadh airport.

The latest developments have also disrupted flight operations at King Khalid International Airport, with reports of multiple flights being delayed or cancelled.

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports

India on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi's Instructions To Venugopal: Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest

Riyadh Airport Operations Disrupted

The latest attack claim has added to disruption at Riyadh's main airport. Multiple explosions were reported in the Saudi capital on Thursday, while flight operations at King Khalid International Airport were affected.

The escalation has prompted some businesses in Riyadh to implement work-from-home measures, Reuters reported.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across four Yemeni provinces following the attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure.

ALSO READ: India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports In Abha, Riyadh: 'Completely Unacceptable'

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did an Air India flight from Delhi to Riyadh return mid-way?

The Air India flight returned due to reports of a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. This prompted concerns about the safety situation around the airport.

Which airlines have suspended operations to Riyadh?

Air India and Air India Express have suspended their operations to and from Riyadh. This decision follows the reported attack and subsequent disruptions.

Until when are Air India's Riyadh operations suspended?

Air India and Air India Express have suspended their flights to and from Riyadh until October 10, 2026. This measure was taken due to the ongoing concerns.

How have operations at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport been affected?

Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport have been disrupted, with multiple flights reportedly delayed or cancelled. This impact follows the reported Houthi attack.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi's Instructions To Venugopal: Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest
Rahul Gandhi's Instructions To Venugopal: Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest
News
Live: Rahul, Priyanka, INDIA Bloc Leaders Reach Raj Ghat; BJP Accuses Them Of ‘Anarchy’
Live: Rahul, Priyanka, INDIA Bloc Leaders Reach Raj Ghat; BJP Accuses Them Of ‘Anarchy’
World
Canadian Poet Anne Carson Wins 2026 Nobel Prize In Literature
Canadian Poet Anne Carson Wins 2026 Nobel Prize In Literature
India
TN Health Minister Says TVK MLA VS Babu Getting Proper Care, Rejects Transparency Concerns
TN Health Minister Says TVK MLA VS Babu Getting Proper Care, Rejects Transparency Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget