Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight returned mid-way following Houthi Riyadh attack.

Air India suspended Riyadh operations until October 2026.

Riyadh airport operations disrupted; Saudi coalition retaliated.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Riyadh reportedly returned mid-way following reports of a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, according to Air India officials.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Yemen's Houthi movement claiming an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

Air India, Air India Express Suspend Riyadh Operations

Air India and Air India Express have suspended their operations to and from Riyadh until October 10, 2026, Air India officials said.

The suspension follows the reported attack and the return of the Delhi-Riyadh flight amid concerns over the situation around Riyadh airport.

The latest developments have also disrupted flight operations at King Khalid International Airport, with reports of multiple flights being delayed or cancelled.

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports

India on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

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Riyadh Airport Operations Disrupted

The latest attack claim has added to disruption at Riyadh's main airport. Multiple explosions were reported in the Saudi capital on Thursday, while flight operations at King Khalid International Airport were affected.

The escalation has prompted some businesses in Riyadh to implement work-from-home measures, Reuters reported.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across four Yemeni provinces following the attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure.

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