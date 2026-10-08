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English NewsNewsOpposition Vs CEC: INDIA Bloc MPs To March To Rashtrapati Bhavan Tomorrow, No Appointment Yet

Opposition Vs CEC: INDIA Bloc MPs To March To Rashtrapati Bhavan Tomorrow, No Appointment Yet

INDIA bloc MPs will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday over SIR, stepping up pressure on Election Commission amid the opposition protest issue now.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
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  • BJP criticised Gandhi's street protests, citing Supreme Court involvement.

The INDIA bloc is set to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday as opposition parties intensify their campaign against the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Thursday. The opposition has yet to secure an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu, even as leaders plan to press their demands directly with the presidency.

Opposition Steps Up Protest

Rahul Gandhi has instructed Congress general secretary KC Venugopal to ensure the presence of all MPs at the demonstrations. A list is reportedly being prepared of MPs who attended over the past two days and those who were absent. Leaders who fail to attend without a satisfactory explanation could face show-cause notices.

Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in an alleged “criminal conspiracy” to “hijack” the country.

Speaking before the opposition leaders' march to Rajghat, Gandhi said around 300 MPs wanted to hold a peaceful protest but were being prevented from proceeding. He alleged that opposition leaders were stopped near the Election Commission's office on the first day and prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar on the second day, claiming that some protesters were assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced a separate demonstration in Lucknow on Friday, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The protest will be held at Health Bhawan intersection at 2pm.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's Instructions To Venugopal: Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest

BJP Hits Back At Rahul

The BJP has sharply criticised Gandhi's campaign over SIR. BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari questioned why Gandhi was taking the issue to the streets when the matter is before the Supreme Court.

Bhandari said more than 40 former judges had written a letter on the issue and urged Gandhi to clarify whether he had faith in the Supreme Court.

He accused Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of attempting to create disorder under the guise of protest, arguing that judicial matters cannot be settled through street demonstrations.

Bhandari further said India was governed by the Constitution framed under Dr BR Ambedkar, rather than by “family rule”, and questioned whether Gandhi believed his case before the Supreme Court was too weak to stand on its own.

Also Read: Live: Rahul, Priyanka, INDIA Bloc Leaders Reach Raj Ghat; BJP Accuses Them Of ‘Anarchy’

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rahul Gandhi Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi
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