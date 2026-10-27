Election Commission Tightens Posting Rules Ahead Of Assembly Polls In 5 States

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission directs officer postings for upcoming 2027 polls.

Five states hold Assembly elections by March 2027.

Political parties commence campaigning and strategizing for crucial polls.

The Election Commission has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, directing the chief secretaries of all five states not to post any officer in their home district.

In a directive issued on Tuesday, the commission also said that officers associated with the election process must not be posted in their home constituencies or in constituencies where they were deployed during the previous Assembly elections or by-elections.

Assembly elections in the five states are expected to be held in February or March 2027. The Election Commission had announced the previous round of Assembly elections in January 2022.

The current terms of the legislative assemblies are due to expire on March 22 in Uttar Pradesh, March 28 in Uttarakhand, March 16 in Punjab, March 13 in Goa and March 14 in Manipur, 2027.

Assembly Elections In 5 States: Political Stakes

The upcoming elections are expected to be significant amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are currently governed by the BJP, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

Political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other regional outfits, have begun campaigning and strategising ahead of the polls.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured 111. The BSP won one seat and the Congress two.

Among the other parties, Apna Dal won 12 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) eight, the Nishad Party six, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party six and the Janata Dal (Democratic) two.

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Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won 47 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, while the Congress secured 19. The BSP won two seats, and independents also won two.

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022

The AAP won a landslide victory in Punjab in 2022, securing 92 seats. The Congress won 18 seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) three, the BJP two and the BSP one. Independents won one seat.

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022

In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, followed by the Congress with 11.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the AAP won two seats each, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) secured one. Independents won three seats, with one additional seat also mentioned in the results provided.

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022

In Manipur, the BJP won 32 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. The Congress secured five seats, the National People's Party (NPP) seven, the Naga People's Front (NPF) five and the Janata Dal (United) six.

Other parties won two seats, while independents secured three.

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