Captain Smit Machchhar Airlifted To UAE From Saudi Arabia For Further Treatment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His heroic actions prevented disaster; investigation remains ongoing.

Captain Smit Machchhar, the flydubai pilot who was stabbed by his co-pilot during a mid-air cockpit confrontation, has been airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for further treatment. Machchhar had been receiving medical care at a military hospital in Saudi Arabia after the flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk following the incident. He has now been shifted to the UAE, where he will undergo further medical treatment for the injuries sustained in the attack.n.

Machchhar Moved To UAE

Machchhar was initially taken to a hospital in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, after flydubai flight FZ1073 landed safely following the incident. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh had earlier said that the captain was stable and receiving necessary medical attention. He had also undergone surgery for his injuries.

The captain has now been airlifted to the UAE, where he will receive further medical care. The move comes as authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The flight, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was carrying 174 people when the cockpit confrontation unfolded on Wednesday. The aircraft experienced a rapid loss of altitude and transmitted emergency codes before diverting to Tabuk.

Also Read: Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers

What Happened On Flight FZ1073?

Reports said Machchhar was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot during the flight. Despite suffering serious injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door release, allowing passengers and crew to enter and help restrain the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently brought under control and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar's actions have since drawn praise from senior political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a hero, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commended his actions in preventing what he described as a potentially catastrophic mid-air disaster.

Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, joined flydubai in 2022 after spending more than a decade with SpiceJet. His professional profile lists nearly 9,750 hours of Boeing 737 flying experience.

Investigations into the cockpit incident and its circumstances remain ongoing.

Also Read:Flydubai Passenger Reveals How TV Show 'Air Crash Investigation' Helped During Mid-Air Crisis