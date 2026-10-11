‘This Is Your Time’: PM Modi Urges Students To Drive Vision Of Developed India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister highlighted significant growth in education, sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young people to contribute to the vision of a developed India, saying their ideas and solutions would shape not only the country’s future but also that of the world. Addressing students at a school event in Chennai, he said the youth had the confidence and ability to respond to global challenges. Modi encouraged students to make the most of India’s growing opportunities, describing the present as their time to turn the vision of a developed nation into reality through collective effort.

Modi Addresses School’s Golden Jubilee

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, Modi praised the institution’s five-decade journey and acknowledged the contribution of its founder, Jaigopal Garodia, towards the construction of the school building.

He also congratulated teachers, staff, parents and former students for their role in the institution’s development.

The Prime Minister said the school’s 50 years of dedication and commitment demonstrated how an educational institution could nurture both learning and patriotic citizens.

He recalled discussing the school on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, highlighting how Girija Amma had encouraged children to save one rupee each day for the country’s soldiers.

Small Contributions, Big Change

PM Modi said the initiative had raised around Rs 40 lakh after thousands of children joined the effort. He described it as an inspiring example of how small contributions could bring significant change.

He added that helping people in difficult times and participating in cleanliness drives were important values preserved by the school community.

The Prime Minister also referred to his recent gift of a Russian edition of the Thirukkural to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the Tamil classic taught students that learning was not enough unless knowledge was put into practice.

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Education And Sports Opportunities Grow

PM Modi said India’s education landscape had changed significantly, with the number of universities increasing from around 750 in 2014 to more than 1,300. The number of colleges had also risen from approximately 38,000 to more than 52,000, he said.

He highlighted the expansion of institutions, including IITs, IIMs, IIITs and AIIMS, alongside improvements in sports infrastructure and training facilities.

Modi said India was preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and pursuing its ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, adding that young athletes were receiving better support to compete internationally.

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