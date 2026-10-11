Day 2 Of CJP Stir: Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SFI alleged leaders were attacked; extensive security deployed.

Several protesters, including CPI(M) MP John Brittas, were detained by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place and Rajiv Chowk on Sunday, as protests called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered their second day. Demonstrators raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while some alleged they were manhandled during detention.

The action came amid heightened security across the national capital, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel deployed to prevent protesters from reaching the designated demonstration site.

Protesters Dragged Into Police Buses

Visuals showed demonstrators marching towards Jantar Mantar and chanting, “Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do” (Gyanesh Kumar, resign). Security personnel moved in to detain them, with several protesters seen resisting as they were dragged towards police buses.

Brittas, who was also detained during Saturday’s demonstration, was among those taken into custody on Sunday, police sources said.

The CJP had announced another demonstration on Sunday after police thwarted protesters’ attempts to reach Jantar Mantar a day earlier. Security arrangements remained extensive across the area to prevent further gatherings.

SFI Alleges Attack On Student Leaders

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations were also detained while marching from Rajiv Chowk.

In a statement, the SFI alleged that its national president, Adarsh M Saji, Delhi state secretary Sooraj Elamon, central executive committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of its members were attacked and detained.

The organisation shared a video showing blood on Saji’s forehead and vowed to continue its demonstrations across the country.

In another video, Saji questioned the police action, saying protesters had been demonstrating peacefully and did not understand why they were being detained.

Another demonstrator alleged that several people had been injured during the police action and warned that protests would intensify across the capital.

Also Read: Remove Barricades, No Illegal Detentions, Undisturbed Internet: SC's Order Amid Delhi Protest

Opposition Leaders Detained On Saturday

The detentions followed a major security operation on Saturday, when CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained. Police prevented thousands of demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar, with more than 7,000 people reportedly detained at multiple locations.

Former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP and opposition parties are demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Police continued extensive security arrangements across Delhi on Sunday, with more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city.

Also Read: 'Govt At War With Citizens': CJP Leaders Allege 'Open Emergency', Slam Modi Govt Over Detentions