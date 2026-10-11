Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Part of Rs 13,000 crore state development program for jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project, then travelled on the new line with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The approximately 15-kilometre section, part of Corridor 4, has 11 elevated stations and was built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. Speaking after the inauguration, Modi called the day historic for Tamil Nadu and said the wider programme included projects worth Rs 13,000 crore across transport, industry and trade, as part of a major infrastructure push.

Modi and Vijay flagged off services alongside Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The Prime Minister bought a ticket before boarding.

Rs 13,000 Crore Development Push

“This is a historic day for Tamil Nadu,” Modi said. “Today’s programme involves projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. We are inaugurating several completed projects and laying the foundation stones for new ones.”

He said some projects would make daily travel easier, while others would strengthen industry and trade. “Together, these projects will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Reflecting on his dealings with state leaders, Modi said he had interacted with M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa when he was Gujarat chief minister. As Prime Minister, he had worked with Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and MK Stalin.

“Governments changed, but my resolve to develop Tamil Nadu and serve the people here” remained firm, he said, adding that the journey was continuing with Chief Minister Vijay.

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New Corridor To Improve Connectivity

The stretch is part of Chennai Metro’s Phase II Yellow Line. Its stations are Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus Stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani.

The route includes a 3.7-kilometre double-decker structure and advanced signalling designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce travel times and improve links between Chennai’s rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.

Passenger services on Sunday were scheduled to begin at 4 pm and run in both directions until 9 pm. From October 12, services are scheduled from 7 am to 9 pm, with the last trains departing at 9 pm from Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.

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