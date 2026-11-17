Addressing the Quad Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the meeting in the Philippine capital marked an important milestone in the partnership between the four countries.

Recalling the group's history, Modi said officials from the four nations first met in Manila in 2007, while their dialogue resumed in the same city in 2017. He also noted that the foreign ministers of the four countries had held five meetings since January last year, calling it a reflection of their political will and commitment to the partnership.

US President Donald Trump was also present at the summit.