Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi held bilateral talks with Singaporean, Thai leaders.

Discussions focused on investment, semiconductors with Singaporean counterpart.

Reviewed strategic partnership, Thailand's Act East Policy role.

Modi highlighted Act East, called for regional peace, stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit in Manila.

The discussions focused on strengthening India's partnerships with the two Southeast Asian nations, with cooperation spanning investment, infrastructure, innovation, trade, defence, connectivity and digital technologies. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were part of the Indian delegation during the meetings.

PM Modi, Lawrence Wong Discuss Investment, Semiconductors

Sharing details of his meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Modi said the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries, with particular emphasis on investment, infrastructure, innovation, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Had a productive meeting with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong. We discussed ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in: Investment. Infrastructure. Innovation. Semiconductors. Advanced manufacturing. Singapore is a valued partner of India and we look forward to deepening our cooperation in the times to come."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also described the interaction as a "warm and productive meeting". He said the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

PM Modi also conveyed India's best wishes to Singapore for its upcoming ASEAN chairship and assured the country of New Delhi's full support, Jaiswal said in his post on X.

India, Thailand Review Strategic Partnership

During his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Modi discussed several areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, digital technologies, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties.

According to Jaiswal, the two leaders reviewed the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Describing Thailand as an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, the MEA spokesperson shared details of the meeting on X.

Modi Highlights Act East Policy At ASEAN-India Summit

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi addressed the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, where he said India's Act East Policy had given fresh momentum to its engagement with Southeast Asia.

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He said the partnership had expanded beyond shared cultural and historical links to include emerging areas such as digital technology, defence and space.

"Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the demographic significance of India and the ASEAN bloc, Modi said the two sides together account for nearly one-fourth of the world's population. He called for cooperation to shape the region's future.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve."

He added, "Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability. This is my third visit to an ASEAN country. It reflects the special importance ASEAN holds for India. We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can play an important role in realising our shared aspirations."

PM Modi Calls For Peace, Stability And Predictability

Referring to the series of global crises in recent years, Modi said the international community needed peace, stability and predictability. He also linked India's regional engagement to the Philippines' theme for its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship, 'Navigating Our Future Together'.

"Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability and predictability. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality within this partnership is, and will remain, unwavering. I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said.

ASEAN-India Summit To Review Strategic Partnership

The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit is being hosted by the Philippines, which holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2026. The summit provides a platform for leaders to review progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and discuss future areas of cooperation.

India and ASEAN are observing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. The two sides will also mark 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.

Modi is scheduled to participate in the 21st East Asia Summit later on Tuesday, where he will exchange views with regional and global leaders on pressing strategic issues of mutual concern.

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