India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsNandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’

Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’

Mamata Banerjee’s camp nominee Sanchita withdrew from the Nandigram bypoll. Mamata said her faction will back Congress to strengthen INDIA bloc, while calling the EC’s TMC order unconstitutional.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata faction's candidate withdrew from Nandigram after meeting rival.
  • Mamata pledged support for Congress in Nandigram, Nagaon bypolls.
  • EC froze original TMC name, assigned new faction symbols.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has faced a setback ahead of the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, with its candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrawing her nomination.

Pradhan had filed her nomination as the candidate of the Mamata-led faction, which has been assigned the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress. Her withdrawal came a day after she met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rival, Suvendu Adhikari.

Also Read: ‘Unacceptable And Unprofessional’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement

Mamata Camp To Support Congress In Nandigram

After her camp's nominee withdrew her candidature, Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll.

“We will support Congress in Nandigram bypoll to strengthen INDIA bloc,” Banerjee said.

The Mamata-led faction will also support the Congress in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam. Banerjee said the decision was being taken in the “larger interest of the nation”.

The Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan as its candidate from Nandigram.

Mamata Says Withdrawal Was Not Linked To Congress Support

Asked whether Sanchita Pradhan withdrew her nomination because the Mamata-led faction had decided to support the Congress, Banerjee denied the connection.

“No, that is not the case. We had already decided to support the Congress because they have a good candidate,” she said.

Mamata Calls EC Decision ‘Unconstitutional’

Reacting to the Election Commission's decision to freeze the TMC's original name and symbol and assign separate identities to the rival factions, Banerjee said the development marked “a black day in our democratic history”.

“We don't disrespect the Constitution. We don't disrespect the constitutional chair,” Banerjee said.

She alleged that what was happening in the country was “unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and totally politically biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party”.

Banerjee also referred to an alleged earlier statement that her faction would not be allowed to retain its name or election symbol, saying, “Unhone bola tha, Naam bhi nahi rakhne dunga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne dunga…”

EC Assigns New Names And Symbols To TMC Factions

The Election Commission has frozen the original TMC name and symbol and assigned separate identities to the two rival factions.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has been given the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol, while the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has been assigned the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the Envelope symbol.

Also Read: 16 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Pakistan Mosque Blast During Friday Prayers In Kohat

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said Mamata remained the political face for the party's supporters and alleged that the Centre and the BJP had misused the Election Commission.

Ghosh also said the development would not bring the political battle to an end.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Mamata-led faction's candidate withdraw her nomination in Nandigram?

Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrew her nomination for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. Her withdrawal followed a meeting with West Bengal CM's rival, Suvendu Adhikari.

Who will the Mamata-led faction support in the Nandigram bypoll?

The Mamata-led faction will support the Congress candidate, Milan Pradhan, in the Nandigram bypoll. This decision aims to strengthen the INDIA bloc and is for the nation's larger interest.

What decision did the Election Commission make about the Trinamool Congress?

The EC froze the original TMC name and symbol, assigning separate identities to its rival factions. The Mamata-led faction received

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Nandigram Bypoll Sanchita Pradhan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Jail Turns Bakery Into Second-Chance Initiative, Inmates To Train And Sell Products Across City
Bengaluru Jail Turns Bakery Into Second-Chance Initiative, Inmates To Train And Sell Products Across City
India
‘Unacceptable And Unprofessional’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement
‘Unacceptable': India Rejects Pak’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement
World
16 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Pakistan Mosque Blast During Friday Prayers In Kohat
16 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Pakistan Mosque Blast During Friday Prayers In Kohat
India
Anbil Mahesh Appears Before Chennai CCB For Questioning In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case
Anbil Mahesh Appears Before Chennai CCB For Questioning In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget