Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata faction's candidate withdrew from Nandigram after meeting rival.

Mamata pledged support for Congress in Nandigram, Nagaon bypolls.

EC froze original TMC name, assigned new faction symbols.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has faced a setback ahead of the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, with its candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrawing her nomination.

Pradhan had filed her nomination as the candidate of the Mamata-led faction, which has been assigned the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress. Her withdrawal came a day after she met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rival, Suvendu Adhikari.

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Mamata Camp To Support Congress In Nandigram

After her camp's nominee withdrew her candidature, Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll.

“We will support Congress in Nandigram bypoll to strengthen INDIA bloc,” Banerjee said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On a question by ANI if Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrew her nomination from Nandigram Assembly by-poll because the party is now supporting Congress Mamata Banerjee says, "No, that is not the case. We had already decided to support the Congress because they have… pic.twitter.com/avuPCnMle0 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

The Mamata-led faction will also support the Congress in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam. Banerjee said the decision was being taken in the “larger interest of the nation”.

The Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan as its candidate from Nandigram.

Mamata Says Withdrawal Was Not Linked To Congress Support

Asked whether Sanchita Pradhan withdrew her nomination because the Mamata-led faction had decided to support the Congress, Banerjee denied the connection.

“No, that is not the case. We had already decided to support the Congress because they have a good candidate,” she said.

Mamata Calls EC Decision ‘Unconstitutional’

Reacting to the Election Commission's decision to freeze the TMC's original name and symbol and assign separate identities to the rival factions, Banerjee said the development marked “a black day in our democratic history”.

“We don't disrespect the Constitution. We don't disrespect the constitutional chair,” Banerjee said.

She alleged that what was happening in the country was “unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and totally politically biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party”.

Banerjee also referred to an alleged earlier statement that her faction would not be allowed to retain its name or election symbol, saying, “Unhone bola tha, Naam bhi nahi rakhne dunga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne dunga…”

EC Assigns New Names And Symbols To TMC Factions

The Election Commission has frozen the original TMC name and symbol and assigned separate identities to the two rival factions.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has been given the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol, while the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has been assigned the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the Envelope symbol.

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Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said Mamata remained the political face for the party's supporters and alleged that the Centre and the BJP had misused the Election Commission.

Ghosh also said the development would not bring the political battle to an end.